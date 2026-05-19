SEABOURN INTRODUCES REGIONALLY INSPIRED CULINARY PROGRAM ABOARD SEABOURN ENCORE FOR INAUGURAL ALASKA SEASON

Destination-driven dining, specialty cocktails and curated moments on deck bring Alaska to life on board

SEATTLE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury and expedition travel, has unveiled a new regionally inspired culinary program created specifically for the line's Alaska season. Developed to reflect the region's unique ingredients, traditions and sense of place, the program introduces a series of destination-driven dining and beverage experiences that unfold throughout each voyage.

The program was launched on Seabourn Encore's inaugural Alaska season in May 2026 and builds on Seabourn's tradition of regionally inspired cuisine and extensively features Alaska's culinary traditions and coastal influences throughout each voyage.

"Seabourn Encore's Alaska season gave us the opportunity to bring the destination into focus in a more intentional way," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "From the first evening on board through the final days of the voyage, the culinary program is designed to reflect where guests are and deepen their connection to the experience."

A Culinary Program Shaped by the Destination

The new offerings comprise a series of dining experiences that unfold across The Restaurant and The Colonnade. From a celebratory first-night sailaway to a mid-cruise family-style dinner paired with scenic cruising, the program treats every meal as an opportunity to reflect the region. Locally sourced seafood, foraged ingredients and partnerships with Alaskan artists shape a dining experience that evolves throughout each sailing.

Surf & Sear Sailaway - A sailaway dinner exclusive to Alaska itineraries, served buffet-style in The Colonnade on the first evening of each voyage departing Vancouver or Juneau. The menu pairs seafood and steak to kick off the journey, with dishes including Weathervane Scallops, Chilled Alaskan Crab and more.

- A sailaway dinner exclusive to Alaska itineraries, served buffet-style in The Colonnade on the first evening of each voyage departing Vancouver or Juneau. The menu pairs seafood and steak to kick off the journey, with dishes including Weathervane Scallops, Chilled Alaskan Crab and more. Alaskan Seafood Boil - An immersive three-course experience served in The Colonnade, centered on an individual pot of King crab legs, Alaskan salmon, mussels, bacon wrapped scallops and shrimp. Tables are dressed with paper tablecloths, guests are offered Seabourn-branded bibs, and team members wear lumberjack shirts and jeans, complete with crackers and seafood picks.

- An immersive three-course experience served in The Colonnade, centered on an individual pot of King crab legs, Alaskan salmon, mussels, bacon wrapped scallops and shrimp. Tables are dressed with paper tablecloths, guests are offered Seabourn-branded bibs, and team members wear lumberjack shirts and jeans, complete with crackers and seafood picks. Fisherman's Table - An intimate, shared tableside dining experience in The Colonnade spotlighting salmon and halibut, served mid-cruise and timed to scenic sailing near Sitka on one itinerary and Misty Fjords on another.

- An intimate, shared tableside dining experience in The Colonnade spotlighting salmon and halibut, served mid-cruise and timed to scenic sailing near Sitka on one itinerary and Misty Fjords on another. Midnight Sun Dinner - An elevated Alaska-inspired dinner in The Restaurant that brings the region's wild spirit to the table. The menu features dishes such as Wild Mushroom Consommé, Alaska King Crab Salad, Olive Oil Poached Black Cod and Baked Alaska. Custom menu artwork is created in partnership with Alaskan Native artist Crystal Worl.

- An elevated Alaska-inspired dinner in The Restaurant that brings the region's wild spirit to the table. The menu features dishes such as Wild Mushroom Consommé, Alaska King Crab Salad, Olive Oil Poached Black Cod and Baked Alaska. Custom menu artwork is created in partnership with Alaskan Native artist Crystal Worl. Alaskan Earth & Ocean - An Alaskan twist on the Earth & Ocean menu, brought inside to The Colonnade for two evenings per voyage with different menus on each night, offering an exploration of Alaskan cuisine in a warm, indoor setting.

- An Alaskan twist on the Earth & Ocean menu, brought inside to The Colonnade for two evenings per voyage with different menus on each night, offering an exploration of Alaskan cuisine in a warm, indoor setting. Alaskan Brunch - An elevated brunch served once per cruise during a scenic sailing day in The Restaurant, where locally sourced seafood and foraged flavors are infused into brunch favorites as glaciers pass by. Menu highlights include Smoked Copper River Salmon, Alaskan Crab Benedict, Foraged Mushroom Omelet and an Alaska-Inspired Baked Alaska.

- An elevated brunch served once per cruise during a scenic sailing day in The Restaurant, where locally sourced seafood and foraged flavors are infused into brunch favorites as glaciers pass by. Menu highlights include Smoked Copper River Salmon, Alaskan Crab Benedict, Foraged Mushroom Omelet and an Alaska-Inspired Baked Alaska. Alaskan Fish & Chips - A lunch celebration in The Restaurant pairing perfectly battered fish with steak fries, classic comforts and local beers. The fish is sustainably sourced from local waters and battered for a light, airy crunch. The menu also includes Alaskan Seafood Chowder and an Individual Baked Alaska.

A Collaboration Rooted in Alaska

The Midnight Sun Dinner menu artwork is created in partnership with Crystal Worl, an Alaskan Native artist whose work explores themes of Indigenous identity, nature and place and has been featured in galleries and collections across the country. The collaboration brings a layer of cultural depth to the dining experience, connecting guests to Alaska's artistic traditions alongside its culinary ones.

Cocktails and Local Brews Inspired by the Region

The beverage program extends the destination-driven approach beyond the dining table, with a collection of original cocktails and a curated selection of local beers available throughout the voyage. The Glacier Fir and Inside Passage Punch cocktails are crafted with pristine Alaska glacial ice and blends regional ingredients with refined technique, creating flavors as distinctive as the landscapes that inspired them.

Five specialty cocktails have been designed for Seabourn Encore's Alaska season:

Glacier & Fir -- a light aperitif style sipper.

Midnight Sun No. 20 -- starts with anisette on the front end, bright and warming, then finishes with cocoa, leaning into the prominent note of Westland.

Denali Bramble -- easy and approachable, leaning into the regional berry flavor.

Inside Passage Punch -- a rhubarb-forward classic punch.

Aleutian Sunset -- a delicious and classic patio pounder.

Alaska, Al Fresco

When the weather and the scenery align, the culinary program extends to the open decks, where curated moments bring the flavors of the region into Alaska's dramatic outdoor setting. These are informal, weather-dependent experiences designed to complement the day's scenic cruising. Guests can enjoy a caviar event, Glühwein and hot chocolate service, and Salmon & Corn Chowder on deck, with availability varying based on weather and itinerary.

Seabourn Encore's Alaska Season

On May 14, 2026, Seabourn Encore made its maiden arrival in Vancouver and kicked off the line's 2026 Alaska season. Between May and September 2026, the ship will operate a series of seven- to 14-day voyages between Vancouver and Juneau, navigating narrow fjords, remote waterways and coastal communities beyond the reach of larger ships. Itineraries move between iconic ports such as Juneau and Ketchikan and lesser-known destinations including Alert Bay, the Inian Islands and quieter stretches of the Alaska and Canadian Inside Passage. Every voyage will feature glacier viewing, with more opportunities to visit Glacier Bay National Park than any other luxury cruise line. A dedicated Expedition Team of naturalists, historians and wilderness experts travels on board each voyage, while Ventures by Seabourn offers optional expert-led Zodiac, kayaking and hiking excursions along remote shorelines and glaciers. Guests receive a complimentary Helly Hansen PolarShield Parka.

For more information about Seabourn's 2026 Alaska season or to explore Seabourn's worldwide voyages, call 1–800–929–9391, visit www.seabourn.com, or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of five modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

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SOURCE Seabourn