SEABOURN UNVEILS DETAILS OF 'THE RUBY COLLECTION': 54 VOYAGES ACROSS OCEAN AND EXPEDITION FOR ITS 40TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2028

Key Points

Seabourn's Ruby Collection features 54 voyages in 2028 across its five-ship ocean and expedition fleet, commemorating the line's 40th anniversary, or "Ruby Jubilee."

Voyages span the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, Japan, Alaska, Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Antarctica. They range from seven-day Yachtsman yacht-harbor sailings in the Caribbean and Mediterranean to a 120-day "Cape to Cape" World Cruise and a 96-day Grand Expedition: Pole to Pole.

New ports include Taichung and Tainan in Taiwan, and Petersburg, Valdez, and the Chiswell Islands in Alaska, as well as maiden expedition calls at Tvøroyri in the Faroe Islands and Cape Clear Island in Ireland.

New and distinctive experiences include Taiwan's Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, an eight-day pre-cruise Denali Experience in Alaska, and Seabourn's return to the historic Basque port of Red Bay, Canada.

All Ruby Collection voyages are now open for booking.

SEATTLE, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn has revealed "The Ruby Collection," a curated series of 54 voyages in 2028 to commemorate the line's 40th anniversary. Spanning its fleet of five luxury ships, the collection features enhanced onboard offerings, exclusive experiences, and access to destinations where larger ships cannot reach.

From yacht harbors to polar regions, the Ruby Collection commemorates Seabourn’s Ruby Jubilee with Yachtsman sailings, newly designed itineraries and notable voyages

Now open for booking, the Ruby Collection spans the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, Japan, Alaska, Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Antarctica. Notable voyages include: a 120-day "Cape to Cape" World Cruise departing January 7, 2028; the line's second Grand Expedition: Pole to Pole, a 96-day journey from the High Arctic to Antarctica; a Yachtsman Collection of Caribbean and Mediterranean voyages returning to the intimate harbors that inspired the line's founding; and newly curated itineraries designed around seasonal cultural moments in Japan, Southeast Asia, and beyond.

"Some journeys stay with travelers forever," said Mark Tamis, president of Seabourn. "Our own journey began in 1988 when we redefined cruising with the world's first fleet of luxury small ships, designed to feel like private yachts. As we celebrate 40 years of exploration, that same pioneering spirit shapes The Ruby Collection, featuring voyages across our ocean and expedition fleet that reflect where we began while pushing further into the places and experiences that define what exploration means with Seabourn."

The Yachtsman Collection

The Yachtsman Collection revisits the vision that launched The Yachts of Seabourn in 1988: intimate ships built for relaxed elegance and access to harbors beyond the reach of larger vessels. The voyages concentrate on smaller Mediterranean and Caribbean ports, with extended time ashore and unhurried days at sea.

The collection leans on the destinations and events that distinguish Seabourn from larger-ship competitors. Itineraries call at secluded yacht havens including Bequia, Martinique, and British Virgin Islands, and pair coastal exploration in Corsica and Sardinia with signature experiences such as Caviar in the Surf at Carambola Beach, St. Kitts and Shopping with the Chef market visits in select ports. Several sailings build in evening stays, including an overnight in Portofino and time on Pátmos to visit the Monastery of St. John.

In the Caribbean, Seabourn Ovation operates a series of seven- to 14-day yacht-harbor voyages between Sint Maarten and Barbados, among them itineraries through the ABC Islands of Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao. Two New Year's itineraries culminate in a New Year's Day Caviar in the Surf celebration as Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest converge at Carambola Beach, St. Kitts.

In the Mediterranean, Seabourn Ovation runs a series of seven-day yacht-harbor sailings across the Aegean Sea, the Côte d'Azur, the Dalmatian Coast, and the islands of Sardinia and Corsica. The itineraries feature Seabourn's signature Marina Day, when the ship's retractable marina opens to the sea for complimentary watersports.

New & Distinctive

From new ports to innovative itinerary combinations, the Ruby Collection features newly designed voyages and experiences created specifically for the Ruby Jubilee, extending Seabourn's reach from the fjords of Greenland to the festivals of Taiwan.

Southeast Asia & Japan

Seabourn Encore sails a series of Southeast Asia and Japan itineraries built around overnights in Shanghai, Osaka, and Kobe, and new Taiwan port calls at Taichung and Tainan. One voyage is timed to Taiwan's Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, staged after a visit to the mountain town of Shifen, while Shopping with the Chef excursions take guests through regional markets from Nagasaki to Kagoshima.





Seabourn Encore sails a series of Southeast Asia and Japan itineraries built around overnights in Shanghai, Osaka, and Kobe, and new Taiwan port calls at Taichung and Tainan. One voyage is timed to Taiwan's Pingxi Sky Lantern Festival, staged after a visit to the mountain town of Shifen, while Shopping with the Chef excursions take guests through regional markets from Nagasaki to Kagoshima. Alaska

Seabourn Encore returns to Alaska with itineraries timed to the extended daylight of the summer solstice, adding maiden calls to Petersburg, Valdez, and the Chiswell Islands. The season offers an eight-day pre-cruise Denali Experience, combining rail travel into Denali National Park, a flightseeing excursion, and a farewell dinner in Juneau.





Seabourn Encore returns to Alaska with itineraries timed to the extended daylight of the summer solstice, adding maiden calls to Petersburg, Valdez, and the Chiswell Islands. The season offers an eight-day pre-cruise Denali Experience, combining rail travel into Denali National Park, a flightseeing excursion, and a farewell dinner in Juneau. Canada & New England

On Seabourn Quest, a new Canada and New England itinerary marks Seabourn's return to Red Bay, with an overnight in St. John's, Newfoundland, and scenic cruising along the St. Lawrence River.





On Seabourn Quest, a new Canada and New England itinerary marks Seabourn's return to Red Bay, with an overnight in St. John's, Newfoundland, and scenic cruising along the St. Lawrence River. Northern Europe, the Arctic and the Canadian Maritimes

Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit expand the line's exploration of the North. A round-trip Reykjavík expedition dedicates six days to Svalbard, home to the Arctic's largest concentration of polar bears, with 199 guests aboard. New expedition itineraries linking Iceland and the British Isles add three port calls in the Faroe Islands, including a maiden call at Tvøroyri, along with the capital of Tórshavn and a Zodiac landing at Klaksvík. A maiden call at Cape Clear Island, Ireland, brings guests to the cliffs of Mizen Head. Farther west, expedition voyages trace the Greenland coast to Nanortalik and reach the Torngat Mountains and the Labrador coast.





Seabourn Venture and Seabourn Pursuit expand the line's exploration of the North. A round-trip Reykjavík expedition dedicates six days to Svalbard, home to the Arctic's largest concentration of polar bears, with 199 guests aboard. New expedition itineraries linking Iceland and the British Isles add three port calls in the Faroe Islands, including a maiden call at Tvøroyri, along with the capital of Tórshavn and a Zodiac landing at Klaksvík. A maiden call at Cape Clear Island, Ireland, brings guests to the cliffs of Mizen Head. Farther west, expedition voyages trace the Greenland coast to Nanortalik and reach the Torngat Mountains and the Labrador coast. South America & Antarctica

Seabourn's expedition ships extend deeper into the Southern Hemisphere, with itineraries that combine Antarctica with the Juan Fernández Islands and Chilean Fjords, or with the Falklands, South Georgia, and Brazil. A 34-day voyage will cross the Atlantic Ocean, with visits to Port Stanley in the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, and the remote islands of Saint Helena and Tristan da Cunha - the most remote inhabited island in the world - along with scenic cruising from Seabourn Venture around Boatswain Bird Island. The season emphasizes expedition access, with Zodiac and kayak exploration, penguin colonies, and landings on remote Antarctic shores.

2028 Cape to Cape World Cruise

The centerpiece of The Ruby Collection is the 120-Day "Cape to Cape" World Cruise. Departing January 7, 2028, Seabourn Quest will traverse more than 26,000 nautical miles, visiting 58 destinations across 23 countries on five continents, with immersive exploration in destinations such as Antarctica, Easter Island, the Falkland Islands, and Cape Town. The voyage begins with a transit of the Panama Canal, a nod to Seabourn's very first sailing. A 112-day option from Miami to Lisbon is also available.

For the first time, guests will enjoy complimentary expedition-style experiences as part of a World Cruise itinerary, led by an 18-person expedition team. These immersive adventures will be available in Antarctica, Chilean Fjords, and other select locations, bringing guests closer to the continent's stunning landscapes and wildlife.

2028 Grand Expedition: Pole to Pole

In a defining moment for the brand during its 40th anniversary year, Seabourn Venture will once again unite the world's northernmost and southernmost frontiers with a 96-day voyage departing August 16, 2028, sailing from the Arctic to Antarctica across more than 20,500 nautical miles and 147 degrees of latitude. The journey begins in the High Arctic, exploring Ellesmere Island, one of the world's northernmost and most remote frontiers. Along the way, guests experience wildlife sightings and expedition landings across 14 countries and territories, including five days in Antarctica, three in South Georgia, and three in the Falkland Islands. An 82-day Arctic to Antarctica option is also available, departing August 30, 2028.

Returning Favorites

The Ruby Collection also brings back guest favorites that have anchored the Seabourn experience for nearly four decades. Baltic itineraries return alongside established routes across Alaska, the British Isles, Southeast Asia, and Antarctica, from the glacier-lined Inside Passage and the Scottish Isles to the Northwest Passage and the wildlife-rich waters of South Georgia and the Falkland Islands.

Exclusive: The Atlantic

In 2028, as Seabourn celebrates its 40th anniversary, the line debuts a first-of-its-kind collaboration with The Atlantic, inspired by their annual Atlantic Festival. The "12-Day with The Atlantic: A Seabourn Conversations Exclusive" sailing departs October 4, 2028, on Seabourn Quest from Montréal to Boston, bringing leading thinkers and cultural voices on board for dynamic programming curated exclusively for Seabourn guests, with rare opportunities for direct dialogue at sea. As part of the Ruby Jubilee, this partnership expands Seabourn's flagship Seabourn Conversations enrichment program.

Celebrating 40 Years on Every Sailing

Throughout 2028, every Seabourn sailing will feature special onboard enhancements inspired by the Ruby Jubilee, from specialty events and signature celebrations to themed entertainment and enrichment inspired by eras past. The Ruby Collection voyages will feature additional celebratory touches designed to bring Seabourn's 40-year story to life on board. Seabourn will share additional details as they become available.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Ruby Collection?

The Ruby Collection is a series of 54 voyages sailing in 2028 to mark Seabourn's 40th anniversary, or Ruby Jubilee. It spans the line's five-ship ocean and expedition fleet and brings together heritage-inspired Yachtsman sailings, newly designed itineraries and ports, returning guest favorites, and landmark voyages including the "Cape to Cape" World Cruise and the Grand Expedition: Pole to Pole.

What voyage lengths are available?

Voyages range from seven-day yacht-harbor sailings in the Caribbean and Mediterranean to a 120-day World Cruise and a 96-day Grand Expedition, with a wide range of ocean and expedition itineraries in between.

Where do the voyages travel?

Itineraries span the Caribbean, Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, Japan, Alaska, Northern Europe, the Arctic, and Antarctica, with new ports in Taiwan, Alaska, the Faroe Islands, and Ireland.

What is included on board?

Seabourn voyages are all-inclusive, with all-suite oceanfront accommodations, complimentary premium spirits and fine wines, gratuities included, and signature events such as Caviar in the Surf, Marina Day, and Shopping with the Chef.

For reservations or more details, please call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of five modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports and destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

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