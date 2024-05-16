SEABOURN TO HOST TENNIS LEGENDS, TOMMY HAAS AND SUE BARKER CBE, ON "THE COLLECTION" TENNIS-INTEREST VOYAGES ON SEABOURN VENTURE IN 2025

Haas and Barker will join the Barcelona Open and Monte Carlo Masters voyages as part of the line's Seabourn Conversations enrichment program. These voyages invite guests to indulge in their love for tennis, transporting them to the heart of the Mediterranean to attend the iconic Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open. The cruises include general admission (one ticket per guest) to the tennis tournament featured on the sailing, Seabourn Conversations presentations connecting guests with the world-class tennis legends and special tennis-themed onboard activities and programming.

Sue Barker CBE will sail on the 8-Day Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Monte Carlo Masters , April 5-13, 2025 voyage. Guests can escape on an unforgettable journey from Barcelona to Rome , which includes an overnight in Monte Carlo and upper-level tickets to the Monte Carlo Masters day one to witness round 16, where the ATP 1000 event unfolds at the iconic Monte Carlo Country Club. Beyond the courts, guests will explore the enchanting Riviera, with visits to gems like the chic St. Tropez, France , and picturesque Portovenere of Italy's Cinque Terre.

voyage. Guests can escape on an unforgettable journey from Barcelona to , which includes an overnight in and upper-level tickets to the Monte Carlo Masters day one to witness round 16, where the ATP 1000 event unfolds at the iconic Monte Carlo Country Club. Beyond the courts, guests will explore the enchanting Riviera, with visits to gems like the chic , and picturesque Portovenere of Cinque Terre. Tommy Haas will join the 7-Day Mediterranean Marvels & Matches: Barcelona Open, April 13-20, 2025 voyage from Rome to Barcelona. Guests can explore the breathtaking beauty of the Riviera, from the charming Tuscan Island of Elba to the glittering gems of Cannes and St. Tropez in France , before staying overnight in Barcelona and receiving tickets to Barcelona Open semifinal. Guests will become immersed in the world of tennis as they spend two exhilarating days in Barcelona , where the semi-finals of the Barcelona Open, an ATP-500 event, unfolds at the historic Real Club de Tenis Barcelona – 1899.

"We are very excited about our series of special all-inclusive voyages in 'The Collection,' and I am so delighted that Tommy and Sue will sail on our two tennis-centric Collection cruises," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "We had a vision to make these voyages unique for our guests, and I am thrilled this vision has come to fruition with these two world-renowned tennis legends joining us. They will elevate the Monte Carlo Masters and Barcelona Open voyages, making it even more special both on board and ashore during the tournaments."

On board Seabourn Venture, Haas and Barker will host skilled presentations and participate in intriguing Q&A sessions as part of the Seabourn Conversations program. In addition, they will escort guests to the respective tournament featured on their sailing and participate in the daily social scene on board the ship, sharing meals, adventures ashore, and casual chats throughout the voyage.

Tommy Haas is a former professional tennis player from Germany and Olympic silver medalist turned tournament director, businessman, and philanthropist. He turned pro in 1996 and enjoyed a long and distinguished career, reaching a career-high world ranking of number 2 and winning 15 singles titles, including an ATP Masters 1000 event. Notable for his powerful groundstrokes and versatility, he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open three times and Wimbledon in 2009. Off the court, Haas is recognized for his philanthropy, particularly through his foundation supporting children's education and sports programs. After retiring in 2017, he transitioned into coaching and became the tournament director of the BNP Paribas Open, enhancing its status as a premier ATP event annually. Haas remains one of Germany's most revered players, leaving a significant impact on and off the court.





is a former professional tennis player from and Olympic silver medalist turned tournament director, businessman, and philanthropist. He turned pro in 1996 and enjoyed a long and distinguished career, reaching a career-high world ranking of number 2 and winning 15 singles titles, including an ATP Masters 1000 event. Notable for his powerful groundstrokes and versatility, he reached the semifinals of the Australian Open three times and Wimbledon in 2009. Off the court, Haas is recognized for his philanthropy, particularly through his foundation supporting children's education and sports programs. After retiring in 2017, he transitioned into coaching and became the tournament director of the BNP Paribas Open, enhancing its status as a premier ATP event annually. Haas remains one of most revered players, leaving a significant impact on and off the court. Sue Barker CBE began her tennis career under the guidance of coach Arthur Roberts at age 11. Notably, she clinched Junior Wimbledon at 17 and the French Open in 1976. Achieving British number one status and a world ranking of three, she dominated the tennis scene for nearly a decade before retiring in 1984. Transitioning into broadcasting, Sue joined Channel 7 Australia, then Sky Television, before settling with the BBC exclusively in 1993. Over her 30-year tenure with the BBC, she covered prestigious events such as the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, and hosted Wimbledon Championships for three decades until her retirement from the BBC in 2022.

Each booked guest will have the option to receive one complimentary upper-level ticket per person to day one of the tournament featured on their sailing when Seabourn Venture is in port. In November 2024, guests will receive more details on how to register for their tickets, when they will receive them, and how to claim upgrade opportunities.

Seabourn's "The Collection" is a series of exclusive sailings featuring unique, one-of-a-kind shoreside experiences that complement the line's unparalleled, ultra-luxury experiences. The voyages include a selection of Western Mediterranean voyages on Seabourn Venture in 2025, featuring exclusive access to private cultural events, fine dining at world-renowned wineries and premium tickets to iconic tennis tournaments in select marquee ports. Fares and complete details for "The Collection" is available on Seabourn's website.

The new voyages will provide guests with the opportunity to experience life on board the ultra-luxury, purpose-built expedition ship, Seabourn Venture, in these destinations before the ship returns to its expedition-focused voyages later in the year. While expedition experiences will not be offered on these new itineraries, guests will still experience the many ultra-luxury Seabourn amenities and services they know and cherish, such as the world-class dining and culinary experiences, entertainment, all veranda suites luxuriously appointed, and intuitive, personalized service.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com .

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, contact a professional travel advisor, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391 or visit www.seabourn.com .

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

Find Seabourn on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , YouTube and Pinterest .

IMAGES HERE

SOURCE Seabourn