SEABOURN UNVEILS 2028-2029 CARIBBEAN VOYAGES DESIGNED FOR DEEPER DISCOVERY

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Seabourn has opened bookings for its winter 2028-2029 Caribbean season, featuring 10 unique voyages aboard Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest

The season includes seven- to 12-day itineraries visiting 21 ports across 20 countries and island territories, with access to intimate yacht harbors and smaller ports such as St. Barts, Bequia and Little Bay, Montserrat, that larger ships cannot reach.

Guests can choose from voyages sailing between Bridgetown, Barbados, and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten aboard Seabourn Ovation, or round-trip Miami departures aboard Seabourn Quest.

Highlights include Seabourn's signature "Caviar in the Surf" beach experience in St. Kitts, holiday voyages featuring Christmas and New Year's celebrations, and immersive shore experiences exploring UNESCO World Heritage Sites throughout the region.

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in luxury cruising and expedition travel, has opened bookings for its winter 2028-2029 Caribbean season. Sailing aboard Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest between Dec. 28, 2028, and March 29, 2029, the season features 10 unique itineraries ranging from seven to 12 days, with access to hidden yacht harbors and intimate ports that larger ships cannot reach.

New season features 10 itineraries with access to exclusive yacht harbors and intimate ports larger ships can't reach.

Designed for smaller ships, Seabourn's Caribbean itineraries access small ports such as St. Barts, where only one cruise ship is welcomed per day, Bequia and Little Bay (Montserrat), with extended stays in select destinations and visits to some of the region's most celebrated beaches. The ships will visit 21 ports across 20 countries and island territories, featuring late departures in St. Maarten, Antigua, Barbados, Aruba and Curaçao, along with port-rich Southern Caribbean itineraries. Seabourn Ovation will sail between Bridgetown, Barbados and Philipsburg, Sint Maarten, while Seabourn Quest will offer round-trip voyages from Miami. Guests will enjoy Seabourn's signature luxury experience, including ocean-front suites, personalized service, world-class dining, immersive shore experiences and complimentary premium spirits and fine wines.

"The Caribbean remains one of our most sought-after regions, and we're delighted to return with a collection of thoughtfully designed voyages that showcase both iconic islands and lesser-known gems," said Mark Tamis, President of Seabourn. "Whether guests are joining us for a week or combining itineraries for a longer escape, they'll experience the personalized service, extraordinary cuisine and immersive destination experiences that define Seabourn."

Guests will also enjoy Seabourn's signature and popular experience, "Caviar in the Surf" at Carambola Beach in St. Kitts, featuring Champagne, caviar and a beach barbecue served by Seabourn's onboard team. Holiday sailings include New Year's Day celebrations at Carambola Beach aboard both Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Quest, as well as Christmas Eve at Carambola Beach and Christmas Day in Jost Van Dyke on select 10-day voyages.

Beyond the destinations, guests enjoy an onboard experience designed to deepen their connection to the places they visit. Destination-inspired dining highlights regional flavors and seasonal ingredients, while Seabourn Conversations brings leading thinkers, cultural voices and subject-matter experts onboard for engaging presentations and informal discussions throughout the voyage. Together with Seabourn's intimate ships, personalized service and all-inclusive experience, these offerings give guests more ways to explore the Caribbean with ease, comfort and a richer sense of place.

Additionally, guests sailing aboard Seabourn Quest will experience the ships recently completed drydock, one of the most comprehensive interior updates in Seabourn's history. Enhancements across suites, public spaces, dining venues and the spa have created a more relaxed and refined onboard experience, with refreshed accommodations, reimagined social spaces and updated wellness facilities designed to further elevate the comfort, understated luxury and personalized service that define Seabourn.

Highlights of Seabourn's Caribbean season include shore experiences that showcase the region's natural beauty, cultures and rich history, including visits to UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as:

Antigua | Explore Scenic Antigua – Discover Antigua with a visit to Nelson's Dockyard, the world's only remaining Georgian naval dockyard, before continuing to Shirley Heights for panoramic views over English Harbour.





– Discover Antigua with a visit to Nelson's Dockyard, the world's only remaining Georgian naval dockyard, before continuing to Shirley Heights for panoramic views over English Harbour. St. Kitts | Brimstone Hill Fortress & Caribelle Batik – Visit Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, one of the Caribbean's finest examples of 17th- and 18th-century military architecture, followed by stops at Romney Manor and Caribelle Batik.





– Visit Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, one of the Caribbean's finest examples of 17th- and 18th-century military architecture, followed by stops at Romney Manor and Caribelle Batik. St. Lucia | Catamaran Cruise to the Pitons – Sail along the coast of St. Lucia to the iconic Pitons, the island's twin volcanic peaks. Then visit the charming town of Soufrière and its famous Sulphur Springs.





– Sail along the coast of St. Lucia to the iconic Pitons, the island's twin volcanic peaks. Then visit the charming town of Soufrière and its famous Sulphur Springs. Barbados | Historic Bridgetown & The Garrison – Explore the historic streets of Bridgetown and The Garrison, where centuries of British colonial history come to life through well-preserved architecture and military landmarks.





– Explore the historic streets of Bridgetown and The Garrison, where centuries of British colonial history come to life through well-preserved architecture and military landmarks. Curaçao | Willemstad Trolley Train & Highlights – Tour the colorful Punda and Otrobanda districts aboard a historic trolley train while discovering Willemstad's city center, celebrated for its distinctive architecture and Caribbean character.

Featured Seabourn Caribbean Cruises for 2028-2029 include:

For more details about Seabourn, call 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of five modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with ocean-front views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn® program and two luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is part of Carnival Corporation, the world's largest cruise company with a portfolio of cruise lines operating in over 800 ports & destinations worldwide. (NYSE: CCL).

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