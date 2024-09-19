SEABOURN UNVEILS NEW 2026 SOLAR ECLIPSE SAILINGS; PROVIDING GUESTS A UNIQUE VIEWING OPPORTUNITY AT SEA FROM NORTHERN EUROPE AND THE MEDITERRANEAN

The ultra-luxury cruise line unveils two new voyages for viewing the 2026 total solar eclipse on Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Sojourn

SEATTLE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabourn, the leader in ultra-luxury voyages and expedition travel, unveils two new Solar Eclipse cruises exploring Northern Europe and the Mediterranean in late summer 2026. On August 12, 2026, as the moon passes between Earth and the sun to create a total solar eclipse, both Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Sojourn will be strategically aligned to grant guests a unique viewing opportunity of the rare spectacle. Guests' eclipse viewing experience may change based on weather or cloud coverage.

Mysterious windmill in the ocean, Tuscany

"The viewing of the solar eclipse from our ultra-luxury ships will be an unforgettable 'Seabourn Moment' for everyone on board," said Natalya Leahy, president of Seabourn. "Our team has curated a series of captivating, eclipse themed Seabourn Conversations and experiences, turning this celestial event into an extraordinary celebration for everyone on board."

Two Eclipse Viewing Opportunities

According to the National Solar Observatory of the U.S. National Science Foundation, the 2026 total eclipse will pass over the Arctic Ocean, Greenland, Iceland, the Atlantic, Portugal, and Spain. Seabourn will strategically align Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Sojourn to give guests a unique viewing opportunity of the cosmic phenomenon.

Seabourn Ovation will sail a 14-day West Ireland Gems & Solar Eclipse voyage, departing on August 8, 2026 , from Dover, England , to Reykjavik, Iceland . The ship will visit unique ports in Western Ireland , including Galway and Killybegs, and position itself off the coast of Ireland in the Atlantic Ocean to view the eclipse. Seabourn will also host a special Seabourn Conversations program featuring Jane A Green, Fellow of the Royal Astronomical Society, to educate guests about the solar eclipse. The two-week cruise is one of several that Seabourn Ovation is scheduled to undertake in Northern Europe in summer 2026.





The viewing experience may change based on weather or cloud coverage.

Seabourn guests will experience the unparalleled, all-inclusive 'Seabourn Difference' on board the line's intimate ships with a private yacht-like atmosphere. Both Seabourn Ovation and Seabourn Sojourn are equipped with SpaceX's Starlink, the leader in Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology, to provide greater connectivity for guests to share their experiences with friends and family.

The 2026 solar eclipse cruises and the rest of the Europe 2026 season will be open for sale on October 10, 2024. For more details about Seabourn, or to explore the worldwide selection of Seabourn cruising options, call Seabourn at 1-800-929-9391, visit www.seabourn.com or contact a professional travel advisor.

About Seabourn:

Seabourn represents the pinnacle of ultra-luxury ocean and expedition travel and operates a suite of seven modern ships. The all-inclusive, boutique ships offer all-suite accommodations with oceanfront views; award-winning dining; complimentary premium spirits and fine wines available at all times; renowned service provided by an industry-leading crew; a relaxed, sociable atmosphere that makes guests feel at home; a pedigree in expedition travel through the Ventures by Seabourn program and two new ultra-luxury purpose-built expedition ships, including Seabourn Venture that launched in 2022 and Seabourn Pursuit in 2023. Seabourn takes travelers to every continent on the globe, visiting more than 400 ports including marquee cities and lesser-known ports and hideaways. Guests of Seabourn experience extraordinary offerings and programs, including partnerships with leading entertainers, dining, personal health and wellbeing, and engaging speakers.

Seabourn is a brand of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL andNYSE: CUK).

