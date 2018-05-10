Seabreeze Hires Brett Stroney As CRO

Chris Bright, CEO, sees Stroney as a welcome addition to the quickly growing Seabreeze team. "I am thrilled to have Brett join the Seabreeze Property Services and Chenmark Capital Management family. Brett possesses the rare combination of business acumen, leadership and documented results which he combines with a "go-getter" mentality, all while remaining incredibly personable. He is the perfect fit within our culture."

Stroney joins Seabreeze as a West Point graduate with a well-rounded background in medical device sales at Boston Scientific. With combat-tested military training and leadership as an Army Ranger and Special Forces Officer, Stroney is an emerging business management leader. Bright says, "He will make an immediate impact on not only our Sales, Marketing and Business Development teams but the entire organization as a whole." Seabreeze experienced rapid, mid-double-digit growth in the last year and Stroney says he looks forward to cultivating the business that the Portland-based company has already established.

About Seabreeze Property Services, LLC: Seabreeze offers a year-round comprehensive package of landscaping, snow, and pavement maintenance services to commercial properties throughout its Maine territory. The company has a proven track record of adding value to its customers' properties through professionalism, reliability, and attention to detail.

