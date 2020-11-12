Seabright Healthcare Solutions to Present During Newchip Demo Week
Nov 12, 2020, 07:00 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabright Healthcare Solutions, LLC today announced it will be presenting their supply chain solutions before an international audience of investors and entrepreneurs during Newchip's Online Demo Week, November 16th-18th. This event is a major milestone for Seabright Healthcare in its mission to share their robust digital solutions and streamline PPI procurement for healthcare systems across the US.
COVID-19 highlighted that our fractured healthcare supply chain needs sustainable solutions that reinforce resiliency and efficiency from supplier to provider. During Newchip's Demo Week, Seabright will exhibit how it has achieved this through it's Bill Only Portal, and engage with other healthcare hero-focused entrepreneurs to accelerate Seabright's commercial plan.
"Our partnership with Newchip has armed us with additional resources to scale our business, and we're looking forward to this opportunity to build meaningful strategic and financial partnerships." Paul Hasbrook, Co-Founder & CEO.
"We are thrilled to have Seabright Healthcare Solutions as part of our portfolio and look forward to their participation in our Demo Week," remarked Fernando Morena Cortina, Startup Advisor at Newchip. "The Healthcare SaaS market is rapidly growing and Seabright's unique expertise has impressed us from the start."
Newchip's Demo Week is open and free to all investors, entrepreneurs, industry thought leaders, students, academics, and community leaders worldwide. Click on the link to register: Newchip Accelerator Online Demo Week
About Seabright Healthcare Solutions, LLC
Seabright Healthcare Solutions provides comprehensive and sustainable answers to the growing challenges within the healthcare supply chain. Seabright's proprietary solutions reduce cost and mitigate risks associated with expensive physician preference items and put the power back in the hands of the provider. Seabright's software and service offerings close the loop on all aspects of the bill only process, providing tighter controls, lower cost, and critical data capture.
Additional information can be found at www.seabrighthealthcare.com
About Newchip
Newchip is the leading remote and equity-free accelerator with over 500 portfolio companies in 60+ cities and over 150M+ raised for our founders. At Newchip, we take our founders through intensive training and coach them through their product development, sales, marketing, team building, and fundraising processes.
Additional information can be found at launch.newchip.com
SOURCE Seabright Healthcare Solutions LLC