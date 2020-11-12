Seabright Healthcare Solutions to Present During Newchip Demo Week

Newchip Accelerator's Online Demo Week to Feature SF Bay Area Healthcare Startup Tweet this

"Our partnership with Newchip has armed us with additional resources to scale our business, and we're looking forward to this opportunity to build meaningful strategic and financial partnerships." Paul Hasbrook, Co-Founder & CEO.

"We are thrilled to have Seabright Healthcare Solutions as part of our portfolio and look forward to their participation in our Demo Week," remarked Fernando Morena Cortina, Startup Advisor at Newchip. "The Healthcare SaaS market is rapidly growing and Seabright's unique expertise has impressed us from the start."

Newchip's Demo Week is open and free to all investors, entrepreneurs, industry thought leaders, students, academics, and community leaders worldwide. Click on the link to register: Newchip Accelerator Online Demo Week

About Seabright Healthcare Solutions, LLC

Seabright Healthcare Solutions provides comprehensive and sustainable answers to the growing challenges within the healthcare supply chain. Seabright's proprietary solutions reduce cost and mitigate risks associated with expensive physician preference items and put the power back in the hands of the provider. Seabright's software and service offerings close the loop on all aspects of the bill only process, providing tighter controls, lower cost, and critical data capture.

Additional information can be found at www.seabrighthealthcare.com

About Newchip

Newchip is the leading remote and equity-free accelerator with over 500 portfolio companies in 60+ cities and over 150M+ raised for our founders. At Newchip, we take our founders through intensive training and coach them through their product development, sales, marketing, team building, and fundraising processes.

Additional information can be found at launch.newchip.com

SOURCE Seabright Healthcare Solutions LLC

Related Links

http://www.seabrighthealthcare.com

