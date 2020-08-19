Seabrook Announces New Medical Director

SEABROOK, N.J., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabrook, a non-profit, CARF-accredited, substance use and co-occurring disorder treatment provider, is proud to announce David P. Russo, MD, FACS as the new Medical Director.

In 1986, Dr. Russo graduated from Hahnemann University as a doctor of medicine and completed his residency at Monmouth Medical Center. Following his residency, Dr. Russo joined the Surgical Associates of Huntingdon County where he began his surgical career. Doctor's specialties included bariatric and various cancer procedures. Dr. Russo passed rigorous evaluations and holds a high standard as a Diplomat (fellow) of American Board of Surgery.

"I practiced surgery for 27 years. Once I retired, I wondered what the next step was going to be for me. I was looking for a challenge, sitting around was not an option. I began reaching out to doctors who had helped me in my early stages of recovery and they suggested I begin a fellowship in addiction medicine. This was very exciting for me as I had always wondered what it would be like to go back to school and learn something other than surgery. I was fascinated to learn in depth about the complexity of addiction."

Upon achieving his fellowship of addiction medicine in 2019, David Russo became a member of the American Society of Addiction Medicine and a certified preventative addiction medicine provider. In August 2019, Dr. Russo started his career at Seabrook as a staff physician. His duties included meeting with patients to provide thorough medical diagnoses and directing medical staff.

"I am able to utilize my previous surgical knowledge and incorporate that with my new found knowledge about the science of addiction and be able to best help patients. The difficult news of being diagnosed with a disease or condition is hard for anyone. I have seen how many people have used poor coping mechanisms for the stress. Throughout my practice I learned and implemented increased screening measures for potential surgery patients."

As Medical Director, Dr. Russo will be responsible for the direction and the quality of medical services provided to our patients. Dr. Russo will assist patients and their families heal their mind, body and spirit through the supervision and coordination of exceptional addiction treatment. He will ensure his staff and himself treat addiction with the highest priority while coordinating various practice activities to guarantee the medical quality at Seabrook.

"I strive to give each patient the highest level of care with the understanding and assistance they need without scrutiny."

Seabrook is pleased Dr. Ranieri will remain onboard part time as a staff physician to continue to provide our patients with the best treatment. Dr. Ranieri is a strong believer in the mission of Seabrook and knows that treatment works and recovery is possible.

Seabrook is a non-profit, internationally recognized, private CARF-accredited behavioral healthcare organization, with treatment locations in Bridgeton, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ, Morristown, NJ and Shrewsbury, NJ. Founded by Jerry and Peg Diehl in 1974, Seabrook has been helping families find the courage to recover from alcoholism and drug addiction for over 46 years. For more information on Seabrook, visit the company website at www.Seabrook.org.

