Seabrook Awarded on Newsweek's America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 List

BRIDGETON, N.J., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seabrook has been recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on August 16th, 2023, and can currently be viewed on Newsweek's website.

The America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 list highlights the nation's top facilities based on quality of service, reputation, and accreditation relative to in state competition. Facilities in the 25 states with the highest number of addiction treatment centers, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), were included in the survey. The evaluation process was comprised of three steps:

Recommendations from Peers: Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed.

Over 4,000 medical professionals (therapists, counselors, medical doctors) and managers/administrators who work in addiction treatment facilities were invited to an online survey. Recommendations for their employer were not allowed. Quality Score: Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities.

Participants were also asked to rank the quality dimensions which influence the quality of rehabilitation facilities. Accreditation Score: Accreditation data on addiction treatment centers provided by The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Being recognized on Newsweek's list of America's Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2023 is verification of the years of hard work and commitment provided by the team at Seabrook.

"At Seabrook, we are committed to providing the highest level of substance use disorder care to our clients," says CEO, Dr Gina Marchando. "And this award is a truly an affirmation of what we already know to be true – the caring team at Seabrook does amazing work. We couldn't be prouder of them and the work they do saving lives, every day."

About Seabrook

Seabrook's addiction treatment specialties include heroin dependency, cocaine addiction, prescription medication misuse and alcoholism. Based in New Jersey with several centers around the state, we are a private and internationally recognized CARF-accredited drug and alcohol treatment facility. Seabrook® has a 49-year legacy of helping clients and families find the courage to recover from alcoholism and substance abuse. This tailored approach to addiction recovery is where the science of addiction meets the art of recovery. Thanks to our multi-disciplined medical approach, 12-Step Principles of Recovery and full continuum of care, our clients experience mind, body and spirit healing.

For more information, please visit https://Seabrook.org

SOURCE Seabrook