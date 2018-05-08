Seabrook® Expands Detox Program

The new capacity of 50 licensed beds will be housed in two separate buildings on the Bridgeton main campus. To read full press release visit https://www.seabrook.org/press-releases/.

Seabrook is a nonprofit, recognized, CARF-accredited addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment center, with treatment locations in Bridgeton, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ, Northfield, NJ, Morristown, NJ and Shrewsbury, NJ. Founded by Jerry and Peg Diehl in 1974, Seabrook has been helping families find the courage to recover from addiction and co-occurring mental health for over 44 years. For more information on Seabrook, visit the company website at www.Seabrook.org.

