Seabrook® Expands Detox Program

BRIDGETON, N.J., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Seabrook addiction treatment center has applied to the State of New Jersey, DHS, Office of Licensing, to add an additional 13 licensed residential detox beds to its already existing 37 licensed beds at their Bridgeton, NJ location. This expansion will address head on the demand for treatment services for those addicted to opioids and other substances.
The new capacity of 50 licensed beds will be housed in two separate buildings on the Bridgeton main campus. To read full press release visit https://www.seabrook.org/press-releases/.
For more information please visit www.Seabrook.org, or call the 24-hour help line at 1-800-761-7575.
Seabrook is a nonprofit, recognized, CARF-accredited addiction and co-occurring mental health treatment center, with treatment locations in Bridgeton, NJ, Cherry Hill, NJ, Northfield, NJ, Morristown, NJ and Shrewsbury, NJ. Founded by Jerry and Peg Diehl in 1974, Seabrook has been helping families find the courage to recover from addiction and co-occurring mental health for over 44 years. For more information on Seabrook, visit the company website at www.Seabrook.org.
