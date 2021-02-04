SeabuckWonders Wins BIG with Natural Body & Beauty Awards

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 is turning out to be a stellar year for the SeabuckWonders brand! Delicious Living magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource, announced the winners of its 11th annual Beauty & Body Awards.

SeabuckWonders won multiple awards for their classic Omega 7 Complete supplement, Enhydro Glow, and Enhydro Revive facial serums in both the Consumer Choice and Retailer Choice categories.

Delicious living initiated these awards to help consumers and retailers make trusted beauty and body-care purchases in a market increasingly saturated with new products and wellness claims.

These awards are recognized as symbols of excellence among consumers, influencers, industry peers, media, retailers, suppliers, and health practitioners.

The SeabuckWonders team is thrilled by this accomplishment. Maggie Qiu, Marketing Director states,

"These awards are a huge honor for our team. We strive to offer the highest quality of organic sea buckthorn oil available by overseeing the production every step of the way from farm to shelf. We start with pure Tibetan sea berries from our private crop and create premium oils using a specialized method called CO2 extraction."

Maggie was particularly excited by the awards given to their new line of luxury facial oil-serums.

The Enhydro line was just introduced a few months ago and is already being recognized as a tour de force by health and wellness media. Our hard work and commitment to the highest quality is being rewarded—thank you Delicious Living!"

And the winners are:

Enhydro Glow

Facial Moisturizer Category:

Gold Consumer Choice & Gold Retailer Choice

A double Gold Award winner! Enhydro Glow brings the best of natural ingredients for an easy to use, everyday oil serum suitable for all skin types.

This lightweight, natural oil traps moisture within the skin. Seaberry seed, camellia and rosehip oil hydrate and support the cell walls within the skin. Dry skin is nourished by the rich supply of nutrients from cosmetic grade avocado and sweet almond oil.

Enhydro Revive

Best New Product Category:

Silver/Consumer Choice

The company is proud to see Revive gain more accolades in 2021. Last year it was a finalist for the Natural Products NEXTY awards.

Timeless ingredients offer cutting-edge, age-defying technology, supplying plant-based retinol. Antioxidant complex revives skin with anthocyanin rich sea buckthorn seed oil, vitamin C rich moringa oil and vitamin A from rosehip. Eternally beloved Frankincense is known to tighten, strengthen, tone and improve elasticity in aging skin.

Omega 7 Complete

Skin Supplement Category:

Gold Consumer Choice & Silver Retailer Choice

Omega 7 Complete has been an all-time customer favorite. It won another coveted award from Delicious Living in the Hair Supplement category in 2020. This year's winning in the Skincare Supplement category solidifies the supplement as an all-in-one health and beauty treasure!

Omega-7 complete is a blend of sea buckthorn seed and berry oil and addresses many needs and has many uses.

To see the complete list of 2021 Delicious Living Beauty & Body Award Winners, visit: www.deliciousliving.com





About SeabuckWonders

SeabuckWonders was the first company to introduce sea buckthorn to US consumers, providing only Himalayan, USDA Certified Organic Sea Buckthorn oil for over 20 years.



The SeabuckWonders Difference

SeabuckWonders oversees every step of production from berries grown on our farm to the finished product. This commitment to quality allows SeabuckWonders to offer the purest sea buckthorn oils in the market with the highest levels of Omega 7.

Find SBW products at select retailers or online: http://www.seabuckwonders.com/products/

