SeaChange International Taps Feintuch Communications as its Global PR Agency

NEW YORK and BOSTON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms and streaming enablement for cable operators and content owners worldwide, has selected Feintuch Communications as its global public relations agency.

SeaChange provides innovative technology solutions designed to enable premium video experiences. Its core services include a cloud-based over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform for the booming streaming media market; a video delivery platform for cable TV operators; and an advanced ad insertion platform for both the cable and streaming markets. The Company works with domestic and international providers on four continents.

"The market for streaming content is growing exponentially, making 2021 an important year for SeaChange and our media and content partners," said Robert Pons, Executive Chairman, SeaChange. "After establishing a new leadership team and heightening our focus on our evolving business, we believe the time is right to more broadly communicate our value proposition and vision for the future of the streaming and broadcasting industries. That's why we retained the services of Feintuch Communications which has extensive background and experience in the broadcast, advertising and technology markets."

"SeaChange has an impressive pedigree in the broadcasting and streaming industries with solid technology and an entrepreneurial excitement in its management team," said Henry Feintuch, president, Feintuch Communications. "We look forward to implementing a broad trade and business communications campaign and helping it to build its global business."

Feintuch Communications' SeaChange team is led by Feintuch and Doug Wright, senior account director. The firm has represented numerous organizations in related markets including NCSolutions (advertising effectiveness), HDMI Licensing Administrator (HDMI technology) and ZeeVee (intelligent AV distribution).

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) powers hundreds of cloud and on-premises platforms with live TV and video on demand (VOD) for millions of end users worldwide. SeaChange's end-to-end solution enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch a direct-to-consumer video streaming service to manage, curate and monetize their linear and on demand content across all major device platforms such as Smart-TVs, mobile devices, and Set-Top-Boxes. A demonstration of SeaChange's video streaming platform is available here.

About Feintuch Communications

Feintuch Communications ( www.feintuchcommunications.com ), based in New York City, is an award-winning strategic relations firm offering clients an integrated blend of public relations, advertising/marketing, investor relations and other services to meet their business objectives. A founding partner of PR World Alliance ( www.PRWorldAlliance.com ), the firm specializes in B2B and B2C programs with a focus in technology, financial services, advertising and media and energy/clean tech. Feintuch Communications prides itself on its strong service ethic, senior counsel and hands-on support.

