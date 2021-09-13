SeaChange Powers Streaming and Advanced Adtech Platform for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment's Popcornflix App

BOSTON and COS COB, Conn., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The newly enhanced Popcornflix app, launched by Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. company (NASDAQ: CSSE), is now running on a streaming and integrated advertising platform built and powered by SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).

SeaChange's powerful, full-featured over-the-top (OTT) StreamVidTM streaming platform provides Popcornflix with an entirely new branded look, feel and improved user experience. The new Popcornflix app is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV and the Web with additional platforms to follow. The advertising supported service provides consumers with free access to a wide range of content including feature action, adventure, crime, martial arts, westerns, sci-fi, horror, military, automotive and sports programming. The enhanced Popcornflix app also offers top quality studio films, original and exclusive content, as well as classic TV series.

Powerful Ad Technology Engine

A critical upgrade was the integration of SeaChange's advanced advertising management software with server-side advertising (SSAI).The system fosters Popcornflix's relationship with supply- and demand-side platforms for seamless programmatic ad sales. With access to its own enriched viewership data, Popcornflix will be able to enjoy increased CPMs while the system's built-in advanced business rules support better targeting with smart ad campaign management.

"Partnering with SeaChange has allowed us to elevate the entire Popcornflix user experience," said Karan Singh, vice-president of Product Management at Crackle Plus. "Viewers can now find their favorite action content even faster using the improved search and updated navigation. They helped us to strengthen video playback on all devices while also implementing server-side advertising (SSAI) to provide a better ad experience. We're proud of the new apps and look forward to continuing to improve them with the SeaChange team."

Additional new features include a search functionality, making it easier for users to find relevant content; separate "movies" and "series" pages; and enhanced playback performance on all devices.

"Popcornflix is a leader in the advertising video on demand market providing quality movies and content to consumers. We enjoyed working with its in-house team to supercharge their offering and create an exceptional user experience," said Bob Pons, executive chairman, SeaChange International. "And its new StreamVid system is fully scalable so that when Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment decides to expand into international markets, we can make that happen seamlessly."

CRACKLE PLUS, A CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT, INC. COMPANY

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

About SeaChange International, Inc.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) is a trusted provider of streaming video services, cable TV broadcast platforms and advanced advertising insertion technology. The company partners with operators, broadcasters and content owners worldwide to help them deliver the highest quality video experience to consumers. Its StreamVid premium streaming platform enables operators and content owners to cost-effectively launch and grow a direct-to-consumer service to manage, curate and monetize their content as well as form a direct relationship with their subscribers. SeaChange enjoys a rich heritage of nearly three decades of video hardware, software and advertising technology.

StreamVidTM is a trademark of SeaChange International, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

