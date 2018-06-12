Seacoast United Sports Club Teams Up With Comcast Business for Advanced Technology Services

Celebrating its 25th year as the largest, non-professional sports organization in New England, Seacoast United works with more than 10,000 children across five sports: soccer, field hockey, baseball, softball and lacrosse. Its largest facilities in Epping and Hampton, NH offer strength and conditioning, operated by Exeter Hospital & CORE OrthopedicsAthletic Performance Center as well as onsite restaurant operated by local favorite Lexie's Joint. With the continued operational growth, Seacoast United required a partner that could provide scalable technology services with a high level of reliability across the region.

"Our biggest priority is making sure we are buttoned up on the field and developing athletes in a professional environment. We need to know that our customer amenities and operations off the field are just as robust as our coaching procedures," said James Peterson, Sales and Marketing Director at Seacoast United. "We require reliable technology services that allow our sites to coordinate schedules and teams while providing our families with connectivity options including internet access on the sidelines."

Seacoast United implemented Comcast Business Internet services at each of its 11 locations allowing sites to coordinate athlete registration information for the various teams, scheduling of indoor and outdoor facilities, internal business operations and providing Wi-Fi access for guests. Each location is connected via Comcast Business VoiceEdge services allowing the coaching staff to remain connected even when they are on the fields with call forwarding and readable voicemails.

"We have more than 10,000 people visiting just our Hampton facility weekly, let alone across our entire footprint – reliable, efficient internet services are an imperative," continued Peterson. "Our goal is to be "New England's Home for Sports". By partnering with Comcast Business, we are one step closer to achieving this goal. The credibility the company has in addition to their technology services, strategically elevates our organization."

"Comcast Business is a community-focused organization similar to Seacoast United. We aim to provide technology services that meet the needs of our neighborhoods' families and partners today and into the future. As Seacoast United becomes the New England home for sports for all ages, we will work with them to provide the corresponding internet, phone and entertainment services they need to support their growth," said Steve Walsh, Vice President, Comcast Business Greater Boston Region.

About Seacoast United

For Seacoast United, that passion among its directors, players, and fans has turned this small New Hampshire soccer club into one of the most successful athletic organizations in the country. Founded in 1992 with the simple mission to advance the physical and social wellbeing of kids and adults through competitive soccer, Seacoast United has grown exponentially ever since. Now, Seacoast United offers youth teams not only in soccer, but also field hockey, baseball, softball and lacrosse.

Two teams have evolved into year-round clubs in three states offering opportunities to athletes in five different sports. Two fields have expanded into several world-class venues - both indoor and outdoor. And one organization has built a reputation among community and business leaders for creating more than just championship soccer teams. For more information visit http://www.seacoastunited.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About Comcast Cable

Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

SOURCE Comcast Cable