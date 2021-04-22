Seacret Direct® Introduces USDA-Certified Organic ENERGY Drink Mix

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seacret Direct, the lifestyle company that inspires you to look, feel and live your best life, has introduced ENERGY drink mix. Seacret ENERGY is a balanced, botanically sourced, vitality and stamina boosting beverage blend, and is the latest addition to the Seacret line of nutrition products.

Seacret ENERGY is a great tasting, USDA-certified organic, plant-based blend of natural ingredients that provides steady energy with antioxidant benefits and no added sugar. Seacret ENERGY has been expertly balanced with the wellness-supporting adaptogenic and antioxidant power of mother nature. It includes a full suite of natural ingredients, including:

goji berry acai berry monk fruit matcha green tea green coffee extract moringa leaf maca root ginseng root extract cordyceps

Seacret ENERGY is a clean alternative to excessively sweetened, over-caffeinated beverages that rely on synthetic ingredients to produce a quick pick-me up that is often followed by an even quicker crash.

The secret to Seacret ENERGY? Green caffeine.

Seacret ENERGY contains organic-certified green coffee bean and matcha green tea to deliver 120 mg of caffeine in each single-serve sachet.

In contrast, synthetically derived caffeine is exposed to from its initial form as ammonia to urea, to achieve purified caffeine. Additional solvents are often part of the process, such as chloroacetic acid, methylene chloride, and chloroform. The body rapidly absorbs the synthetic-derived caffeine, which can result in an energy rush, jitters, anxiousness, and a subsequent feeling of depleted physical energy.

Because Seacret ENERGY utilizes botanically sourced caffeine and contains additional plant-based co-factors, it helps the body modulate caffeine absorption. People experience a smoother, more sustained energy delivery which helps support mental clarity and focus over a longer period of time.

Seacret ENERGY is designed as steady, round-the-clock fuel for professionals, busy parents, students, competitive athletes and weekend warriors, providing the right balance of flavor, refreshment and energy that is free of the wearying letdown associated with synthetic concoctions.

Seacret Direct is committed to healthy, high-quality, clean ingredients and the highest standards of product manufacturing and service, and is built around a community devoted to service, integrity, and positivity. The Seacret community is supportive and caring of each other, striving to make life better for themselves and others around the world.

To learn more about Seacret Direct and ENERGY, visit:

To download video footage about Seacret ENERGY, click here and please credit video usage to "Courtesy of Seacret Direct."

ABOUT SEACRET

Seacret Direct is an internationally celebrated, holistic, multi-faceted, multi-capability, service-driven company dedicated to inspiring you to look, feel and live your best life.

Seacret Direct has become the world's leader in direct sales of health and beauty products derived from one wholly unique, exclusive and ancient source: the Dead Sea. Seacret Direct has an innovative, direct-to-consumer model that brings exclusive, premium Dead Sea-derived skincare products from the very cradle of civilization to the entirety of the modern world.

Founded in 2005, Seacret Direct develops and manufactures premium skincare and nutritional products that combine clean ingredients with new technologies and the very latest, cutting edge scientific techniques. Seacret Direct skincare products offer the rarest of rare mineral compounds found only in the Dead Sea, and our nutritional products are based on plant-centered formulas and supplements designed for everybody.

Seacret Direct is continuously recognized on the Direct Selling News Global 100 list (the "DSN 100") for its global impact on the direct selling industry, and for its creation of a community devoted to supporting a community of people in service to one another.

