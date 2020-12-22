Seacret Direct® Names Tyler Williams As North American Chief Strategy Officer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After an extensive search, Seacret Direct, a growing beauty brand with revolutionary skincare products and plant-based nutrition products, announced Tyler Williams as North American Chief Strategy Officer. Tyler has been building and leading organizational strategies in the global health and wellness industry for 18 years. In his 18-year career in sales and marketing, Tyler has contributed to achieving multibillion sales revenue as well as opening and leading the Asia market to name a couple of his successes.

"Tyler is exactly the kind of leader we need as we look to continue to grow the North America business and team but also to help us with our global footprint," said Izhak Ben Shabat, Founder & CEO of Seacret Direct.

Tyler is an accomplished executive in the direct sales industry. He's held leadership positions at Tahitian Noni, Nuskin, and most recently, he was the General Manager of Canada for Young Living after opening and managing Hongkong which became one of their largest markets.

"I'm very excited to join the Seacret team and the opportunity to build on the current success of the company while innovating for the future. This is a company with a mission to help people feel beautiful from the inside out and that is something that really resonates with me. The community and culture that Izhak and Dani Soloman have cultivated and nurtured is second to none and I am so happy to be part of it."

Seacret Direct

Seacret Direct is an international beauty company that is manufactured by the world's leading cosmetic brand. SEACRET boasts a unique combination of Dead Sea Minerals and the latest scientific technologies in the skincare world. Seacret has expanded into plant-based nutrition with the highest quality ingredients that empower people to be beautiful from the inside out. Seacret Direct is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

