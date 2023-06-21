Seadrill Limited (SRDL) - Filing of Form 6-K report with unaudited financial statements for Aquadrill and unaudited pro forma financial information for Seadrill

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ('Seadrill' or the 'Company') (NYSE: SDRL) & (OSE: SDRL) today announces that it has filed the attached Form 6-K report with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") in connection with the release of the Aquadrill LLC ("Aquadrill") unaudited financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, and the Company's unaudited pro forma financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022. The Form 6-K can be accessed on the website of the SEC (www.sec.gov) and is also available on the Company's website (www.seadrill.com/investors).

About Seadrill

Seadrill is a leading offshore drilling contractor utilizing advanced technology to unlock oil and gas resources for clients across harsh and benign locations around the globe. Seadrill's high-quality, technologically-advanced fleet spans all asset classes allowing its experienced crews to conduct operations across geographies, from shallow to ultra-deepwater environments.

