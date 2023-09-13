Seadronix Wins Commercial Contract to Install its AI Solution on Wind Turbine Installation Vessel in World First

News provided by

Seadronix

13 Sep, 2023, 09:00 ET

- Seadronix also Chosen as "Forbes Asia 100 To Watch 2023" Company

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadronix, a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the maritime industry, competed successfully with major maritime conglomerates and won a tender to install its state-of-the-art AI situational awareness solution on a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV). This will be the first installation of such a system on this type of vessel in the world.

The system will be installed on a 14,000 tons vessel, owned by a major international conglomerate and will be operational by the end of the year. It consists of on-edge AI processing sensor modules which will provide real-time AI-enabled situational awareness data to the crew on board.

Wind turbine installation vessels require a very close approach to offshore structures which makes their operation challenging. Seadronix's product was optimized to meet the customer's requirements of being able to measure the distance between the vessel and the structure of the wind turbine installation site. It is expected that Seadronix's unique AI recognition technology will enable safer and more efficient offshore work by providing 360-degree around-view during operation and real-time information on nearby objects recognized in the images gathered by the system's sensors.

Seadronix's CEO, Byeolteo Park, said: "Seadronix is proud to have won the contract to supply our AI solution to a wind turbine installation vessel on the same day we were chosen to the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch list. We are glad that we can support the expansion of renewable energy and respond to the climate change crisis by contributing our smart solutions for a safer and more efficient maritime industry."

Seadronix's AI-enabled solutions are being deployed on various types of ships, including research vessels, fisheries management ships, tugboats, and very large crude carriers (VLCCs). Seadronix is expected to pioneer the market for AI-enabled smart solutions in the maritime industry, expanding the business to special purpose vessels including wind turbine installation vessels. 

About Seadronix

Seadronix is a leading AI autonomous navigation solutions company. It is expanding its smart solutions to various industries that require real-time situational awareness. Seadronix provides its AI ship monitoring & navigation system (NAVISS) and AI port monitoring & management system (AVISS) to maritime stakeholders looking to increase the safety and efficiency of their ports and fleet operations.

SOURCE Seadronix

