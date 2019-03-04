Seafarer's Quest Issued 3-Year Renewal of Melbourne Beach Permits

TAMPA, Fla., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafarer Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: SFRX) is pleased to announce it has been granted renewals to two 1A-31 Exploration Permits, each with a Dig and Identify Modification, for Areas 1 and 2 of the Melbourne Beach site from the Florida Bureau of Archaeological Research (FBAR) and the Division of Historical Resources (DHR). The DHR is issuing a 3-year extension for permit numbers 2016.05 and 2014.04 to Seafarer's Quest LLC, which will extend the permits to March 1, 2022 and January 14, 2022, respectively. Seafarer's Quest is a partnership between Seafarer Exploration and Heartland Treasure Quest.

Seafarer CEO Kyle Kennedy stated, "We are again pleased to receive these renewals as there are several areas of interest that warrant further investigation in these territories. Hopefully, some of the new technology we are developing internally will help us better understand this wreck site. Also, I'd like to thank the director and staff at FBAR and DHR for their cooperation and assistance."

Mr. Kennedy continued, "With the help of the scientists and engineers at Probability and Statistics and the Florida Institute of Technology we should be able to significantly increase our knowledge of this shipwreck and further verify its provenance. At this point, our research and investigation indicates a Spanish 1715 fleet shipwreck."

All work will be conducted under the terms of an exploration permit issued by the Florida Department of State, Bureau of Archaeological Research, Division of Historical Resources.

About Seafarer Exploration:

Seafarer Exploration Corp. is a publicly traded company trading under the symbol SFRX. The principal business of the company is to develop the infrastructure necessary to engage in the archaeologically-sensitive research, documentation, exploration, recovery and conservation of historic shipwrecks. The company has secured multiple sites it believes contain historic and valuable shipwrecks. The company will use accepted archaeological methods to properly document, research and recover portions of the wrecks. Seafarer employs scientists and historians and is committed to preserving the cultural and historical significance of every wreck it finds. www.seafarercorp.com

About P&S:

The advanced services that P&S offers include blockchain development, blockchain encryption, engineering and scientific computing, cloud mining, and more. Their engineering and scientific services include state-of-the-art computational fluid dynamics, structural analysis, electrodynamics, and other multi-physics simulation capabilities. P&S is ITAR registered with bio-metric access controlled facilities on an independent network. Their clients include the some of the largest aerospace and defense contractors in the world. www.probabilityandstatistics.com

