Seafood From Scotland Launches Website to Promote Access and Traceability for US Customers

Seasonality of seafood species

Connections to producers and distributors

Descriptions of seafood varieties for various culinary applications

Sustainability and certification information

Over 60 species of wild-caught and farmed seafood and shellfish are responsibly-sourced in Scotland's 11,000 miles of pristine coastline. A growing trend is for chefs to make the direct connection with the producers who supply them with their products.

"With this new online resource, we have created an efficient way for US-based customers to find, source and learn about the origin of the seafood they're buying to serve to their customers," said Clare MacDougall, Head of Trade Marketing for Seafood Scotland in the UK and North America. "In Scotland's clean waters, our fishermen and women find some of the world's finest seafood, providing a valuable, high-quality resource that has been harvested by Scottish fishermen for generations," she added.

According to one US-based operator, Kevin McIntosh of the Kilted Kod (Boise, Idaho) which features Scottish-inspired Fish 'N Chips on their menu, "Having an online resource like this is just what chefs like me value when sourcing high-quality seafood and know exactly where it's coming from."

The website will be updated frequently with news and resources for retailers, chefs and foodservice professionals, and provides instant access to producers and distributors, able to supply US customers with this world-renowned seafood.

About Seafood from Scotland

Seafood from Scotland was set up 'by the industry for the industry' in 1999 to increase value of return to the Scottish seafood sector.

Operating worldwide, Seafood Scotland works together with government agencies such as Scottish Development International to promote the wealth of Scottish seafood to a global trade market. Focusing on restaurant and catering services, the organization targets trade buyers, wholesalers, industry influencers and chefs in the UK, Europe, US, Middle East and Asia – acting as the conduit between in-country trade markets and Scottish suppliers.

Dealing with all seafood species, Seafood Scotland is a non-political organization that works throughout the supply chain with fishermen, fish/shellfish farmers, processors, retailers, food service companies, caterers, NGOs and consumers. A small organization, Seafood Scotland's strength lies in its hands-on approach, expertise and high credibility within the seafood industry.

Learn more about Scottish seafood products and availability by visiting www.seafoodfromscotlandusa.com

SOURCE Seafood from Scotland