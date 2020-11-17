Seafood Nutrition Partnership Celebrates GivingTuesday with Month of Thanks

SNP is marking GivingTuesday with a Month of Thanks, honoring those who have helped us get through a tough year. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to be partnering with the global GivingTuesday movement and highlighting the work of Seafood Nutrition Partnership through this campaign," said Linda Cornish, President of Seafood Nutrition Partnership. "Donations support SNP's work to further advances and awareness in seafood nutrition science, educate health and nutrition influencers, and reach consumers through Eat Seafood America! campaign.

"We can't do this important work without all of our donors. Please join us on this global day of giving!"

Join Linda Cornish live on SNP's Instagram channel @Seafood4Health at 2 pm ET Tuesday, December 1 for our first Insta-thon!

For the weeks leading up to GivingTuesday, SNP is celebrating with a Month of Thanks, honoring those who have helped us and all Americans get through a tough year, including the restaurants and grocery stores that have nourished and provided sustenance for us.

SNP is sharing ways you can express generosity right from your own home:

Thank Restaurants. Order seafood meals from you favorite restaurants, post a photo of your meals and add #eatseafoodamerica #thankyourestaurants.

Order seafood meals from you favorite restaurants, post a photo of your meals and add #eatseafoodamerica #thankyourestaurants. Thank Grocery Stores. Make a seafood meal, post a photo of your meal and add #eatseafoodamerica #thankyougrocers

Make a seafood meal, post a photo of your meal and add #eatseafoodamerica #thankyougrocers Thank Fishermen and Seafood Farmers. Plan to make a seafood dish for Thanksgiving and add #eatseafoodamerica #thanksgiving.

GivingTuesday was launched in 2012 as a simple idea: to create a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

"GivingTuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day but throughout the year," said Asha Curran, GivingTuesday's CEO and co-founder. "With country and community leaders, millions of organizations, and countless givers of all kinds, GivingTuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world."

Those who are interested in joining Seafood Nutrition Partnership's GivingTuesday initiative can visit https://www.seafoodnutrition.org/donate or donate on Facebook and Instagram @seafood4health.

About Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Seafood Nutrition Partnership (SNP) is the leading 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the U.S. building awareness of the health and nutritional benefits of seafood. SNP is addressing the country's public health crisis through education programs that inspire Americans to incorporate more seafood and omega-3s into their diets for improved health as per USDA Dietary Guidelines. For more information or to support SNP, visit seafoodnutrition.org.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eight years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.

GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity and equity around the globe. GivingTuesday is a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday is organized in partnership with GivingTuesday, the organization, and a global network of leaders, partners, communities and generous individuals.

SOURCE Seafood Nutrition Partnership

Related Links

seafoodnutrition.org

