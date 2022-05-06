Seafreight Forwarding Market Size to Grow by USD 10.78 billion | 40% of the Market Growth to Originate from Europe | Technavio

The seafreight forwarding market covers the following areas:

Seafreight Forwarding Market Sizing

Seafreight Forwarding Market Forecast

Seafreight Forwarding Market Analysis

Driver and Challenge

The growing global cross-border e-commerce market driving the LCL volume is one of the key factors driving the growth of the seafreight forwarding market. The global cross-border e-commerce market was valued at USD 460 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 1,265 billion during the forecast period. The US and China are the key contributing countries for the global cross-border e-commerce market. The growing Internet penetration and rising purchasing power parity (PPP) across all the regions are contributing to the growth of the cross-border e-commerce market. This growth is expected to influence the volume of seafreight worldwide positively. LCL seafreight shipments are propelled by the rise in the number of small package shipments. Moreover, vendors are planning to expand their service portfolio. Sea transportation is emerging as a preferred mode for e-commerce due to developments in infrastructure. In addition, there is a rise in the use of intermodal freight transportation due to the cost advantages it offers for the shippers as compared to using a single mode of transportation.

The consolidation in the shipping industry leading to high freight cost and operational difficulties will challenge the seafreight forwarding market during the forecast period. The shift toward consolidation in the shipping industry is expected to continue during the forecast period. Major shipping companies have formed alliances, thereby cutting down the excess capacity of vessels as well as lowering the cost of scrapping the ships lying idle in ports. Such consolidations in the shipping industry will lead to an oligopolistic market, which may result in fewer options for freight forwarders to select from. This, in turn, will lead to an increase in freight rates.

Regional analysis

Europe will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The growing trade volume on European trade routes, increasing container port throughput, and the rising number of FTAs in the region will drive the seafreight forwarding market growth in Europe during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Germany and UK are the key countries for the seafreight forwarding market in Europe.



Companies Mentioned

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

CJ Logistics Corp.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Marine Loading Arms Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Pipelay Vessel Operator Market by Vessel Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Seafreight Forwarding Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 10.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 1.92 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 40% Key consumer countries China, Germany, US, UK, Canada, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, CJ Logistics Corp., Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV Panalpina A/S, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

FCL - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

LCL - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

CJ Logistics Corp.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina A/S

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

United Parcel Service Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio