SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Seagate Technology Holdings plc - STX

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until September 8, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NasdaqGS: STX), if they purchased the Company's shares between September 15, 2020 and October 25, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Seagate and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-stx/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by September 8, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

Seagate and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 26, 2022, the Company disclosed that it received a Proposed Charging Letter from the U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security ("BIS") alleging that Seagate violated the Export Administration Regulations by providing Seagate hard disk drives to "a customer and its affiliates listed on the BIS Entity List between August 2020 and September 2021."

On this news, shares of Seagate fell nearly 8%, damaging investors, falling nearly an additional 7% over the following three trading days.

The case is UA Local 38 Defined Contribution Pension Plan v. Seagate Technology Holdings plc, No. 23-cv-03431.

