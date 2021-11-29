Seagis Property Group Acquires 23,000 SF Warehouse in Queens, NY

"This high-quality building is a great addition to our growing outer Boroughs portfolio. The size of the building along with its truck loading capabilities and parking fits well to the tenant demand we are seeing in the Boroughs. The warehouse is strategically located near I-278/Grand Central Parkway, LaGuardia Airport, and the "N and W" Ditmars Boulevard subway line providing quick access to Manhattan. We continue to look to add buildings of similar quality to our portfolio" said Stefan Sansone, Director with Seagis Property Group based out of the company's Brooklyn office.