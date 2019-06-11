Seagis Property Group Acquires 274,000 SF in Four Northern NJ Acquisitions

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired four Northern New Jersey warehouses since the start of 2019. The fully leased properties were acquired in separate transactions and include 100 Frontage Road in Newark (180,000 SF), 400 County Avenue in Secaucus (45,000 SF), 27 Engelhard Avenue (26,000 SF) in Avenel, and 360 Allwood Road (23,000 SF) in Clifton. Seagis now owns 32 buildings totaling 4.7 million square feet throughout Northern New Jersey.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of these well-located assets which further enhance our presence in one of the most dynamic industrial markets in the country," Brian Tozer, Vice President - Seagis Property Group.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates 11 million square feet of industrial buildings in logistically driven locations along the Eastern Seaboard. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

SOURCE Seagis Property Group

