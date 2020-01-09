Seagis Property Group Acquires 35,500 SF Warehouse in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 35,500 square foot single-story warehouse building with an adjoining 10,000 square foot parking lot. The property is located at 132 54th Street at the corner of 2nd Avenue in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn. Seagis purchased the property vacant and is now marketing it for lease. This acquisition increases the Company's portfolio in the Boroughs of New York City to 61 buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet.

"132 54th Street presented an opportunity to acquire a warehouse with compelling physical characteristics including a 10,000 square foot paved and secured yard in a location that benefits from immediate proximity to I-278 and public transportation. We believe these features will drive value over the long term and we are excited to add this asset to our New York City portfolio," said Mac Lee, Director with Seagis Property Group and based out of the company's Brooklyn office.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates 11.5 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

