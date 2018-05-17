Seagis Property Group Acquires 6 Buildings totaling 68,000 SF in Queens, NY

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired six warehouse buildings totaling 68,000 square feet in the JFK Submarket of South Queens. Seagis now owns 52 buildings totaling over one million square feet throughout the Outer Boroughs of New York City.
Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 10 million square feet of industrial buildings in logistically driven locations along the Eastern Seaboard. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
