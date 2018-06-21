CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired an 80,000 square foot warehouse/distribution facility at 350 Secaucus Road in Secaucus, NJ. The property is located 6 miles from Manhattan, and 12 miles from Port Newark. The property is 100% leased, and features 11 tailgate dock doors, 21' clear ceilings, and New Jersey Turnpike frontage at the 16E Interchange. Seagis now owns 27 buildings totaling over 4.3 million square feet throughout Northern NJ.
"This property is centrally located in the Meadowlands with only a short drive to Manhattan. We are pleased to add this functional, fully-leased building into the Seagis Portfolio." Brian Tozer, Vice President- Seagis Property Group.
Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 10 million square feet of industrial buildings in logistically driven locations along the Eastern Seaboard. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seagis-property-group-acquires-80-000-sf-industrial-building-in-northern-nj-300670254.html
SOURCE Seagis Property Group
Share this article