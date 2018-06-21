"This property is centrally located in the Meadowlands with only a short drive to Manhattan. We are pleased to add this functional, fully-leased building into the Seagis Portfolio." Brian Tozer, Vice President- Seagis Property Group.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 10 million square feet of industrial buildings in logistically driven locations along the Eastern Seaboard. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seagis-property-group-acquires-80-000-sf-industrial-building-in-northern-nj-300670254.html

SOURCE Seagis Property Group

