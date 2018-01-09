Seagis Property Group Acquires 80,000 SF Warehouse in Queens, NY

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Jan. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 79,920 square foot warehouse at 5700 49th Place in the Maspeth Submarket of Queens, NY. The building, which features 28' clear ceilings, 9 covered loading positions, and 3 exterior loading positions, is approximately 1 mile from the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (I-278) and provides ready access to Manhattan via the Williamsburg Bridge and Queens-Midtown Tunnel. The entire Building will be available for lease in 1Q18, following the completion of a comprehensive rehabilitation program. Seagis was introduced to the opportunity by DY Realty Services, who will also be listing the property for lease.
"Seagis now owns 46 buildings in the Outer Boroughs totaling approximately 1 million square feet. We are encouraged by the success of our New York Metro portfolio, and look forward to continued growth in this dynamic marketplace." Omer Mir Ahmed, Principal – Seagis Property Group.
Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 10 million square feet of industrial buildings in logistically driven locations along the Eastern Seaboard. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.
