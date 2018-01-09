Seagis Property Group Acquires 80,000 SF Warehouse in Queens, NY

"Seagis now owns 46 buildings in the Outer Boroughs totaling approximately 1 million square feet. We are encouraged by the success of our New York Metro portfolio, and look forward to continued growth in this dynamic marketplace." Omer Mir Ahmed, Principal – Seagis Property Group.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 10 million square feet of industrial buildings in logistically driven locations along the Eastern Seaboard. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

