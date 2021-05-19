Seagis Property Group Acquires 9,800 SF Warehouse in Maspeth, NY

QUEENS, N.Y., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 9,800 square foot industrial building with an adjoining 14,900 square foot parking lot. The property is located at 58-17 59th Drive at the corner of Flushing Avenue and 59th Drive in the Maspeth neighborhood of Queens. Seagis purchased the property fully occupied. This is Seagis' third acquisition in Maspeth and increases the Company's portfolio in the Boroughs of New York City to 58 buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet.

"This high-quality property is a great addition to our growing outer Boroughs portfolio. The 9,800 SF warehouse combined with a 14,900 SF secured parking lot makes this acquisition unique and attractive. Maspeth continues to be a desirable location for our company to invest due to its functional building stock, proximity to dense neighborhoods, and access to major highways. Our company is actively looking to add buildings of similar quality to our portfolio," said Stefan Sansone, Director with Seagis Property Group based out of the company's Brooklyn office.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates a 12 million square foot industrial portfolio in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

