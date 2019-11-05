Seagis Property Group Acquires Two Warehouses Totaling 41,000 SF in Miami, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired two adjacent warehouses in Miami-Dade County. The buildings total 41,000 square feet and are located at 7815-7875 West 20th Avenue in West Hialeah. Seagis leased both buildings to a single tenant prior to closing. These properties increase the Company's portfolio in South Florida to 96 buildings totaling 5.1 million square feet within Dade and Broward Counties.

"We are excited to add these two well-located properties that have direct exposure to the Palmetto Expressway to our portfolio. The properties have nearly an acre of secured outside storage, a unique characteristic that will drive value over the long term," said Bradlee Lord, Director – Seagis Property Group.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 11.4 million square feet of industrial buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and Miami/Fort Lauderdale. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

www.seagisproperty.com

SOURCE Seagis Property Group

Related Links

http://www.seagisproperty.com

