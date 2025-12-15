Seagis Property Group Breaks Ground on 52,000 Square Foot Development in Dania Beach, FL

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that they have broken ground on a 51,575 square foot speculative development at 3410 SW 26th Terrace, Dania Beach, Florida. Project completion is scheduled for 3Q 2026. The 32' clear, warehouse facility features 15 dock doors, 2 drive-in doors and ample car parking. The development will complete Seagis' existing 3-building park in Port 95. "The property's location is highly strategic and in the most institutional submarket in Broward County. There is limited opportunity to develop or acquire industrial product, and we are excited to introduce new modern warehouse space that caters to Broward's most in-demand size range of 20,000 to 30,000 square feet. This will complete the evolution of our park in Port 95." said Bradlee Lord of Seagis Property Group. The project is being marketed for lease by the Berger Commercial's Jonathan Thiel, Daniel Forman, Keith Graves, and Lawrence Oxenberg.

Seagis @ Port 95

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 13 million square feet of space and includes 200 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company which was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com.

