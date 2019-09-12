Seagis Property Group Expands in Brooklyn and Queens, NY Acquires Two Warehouses Totaling 101,000 SF

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that it has acquired a 75,500 square foot warehouse at 57-47 47th Street in the Maspeth submarket of Queens, NY. The building, which features over an acre of secured yard, was acquired under a short-term lease back, and has since been re-tenanted to a new customer.

Seagis also acquired a 25,840 SF warehouse at 124-134 Forrest Street in the Bushwick submarket of Brooklyn. The building features a 5,000 SF secured yard and is 100% occupied.

Collectively, Seagis now owns 54 buildings in the Outer Boroughs totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet.

Seagis Property Group LP owns and operates over 11 million square feet of industrial buildings in logistically driven locations along the Eastern Seaboard. Seagis is headquartered in suburban Philadelphia, with offices at One Tower Bridge, 100 Front Street, Suite 350, Conshohocken, PA 19428.

SOURCE Seagis Property Group

Related Links

http://www.seagisproperty.com

