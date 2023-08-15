Seagis Property Group Nearing Completion of 118,000 Square Foot Warehouse Building in Doral, Florida

News provided by

Seagis Property Group

15 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group announced today that its 118,000 square foot, speculative warehouse development in the Doral submarket of Miami-Dade County is 75% complete. The project, located at 8315 NW 27th Street in Transal Park, is scheduled for delivery by year end. The 32' clear, rear-loaded building features 32 dock doors and 110 auto parks. The building provides immediate access to Miami International Airport.

Continue Reading
Transal Park Development
Transal Park Development

"We continue to grow our development platform in South Florida, and this is a very unique opportunity to deliver a brand-new distribution facility near the cargo entrance of Miami International Airport", said Bradlee Lord, Vice President, who is based out of Seagis' South Florida office. "The building is designed to accommodate tenants that range from 30,000 to 118,000 square feet and the project nicely complements our adjacent 113,000 square foot warehouse building that we have owned since 2010", said Ron Marrero, Vice President, who is also based out of Seagis' South Florida office. The project is being marketed for lease by Fairchild Partners and led by Sebastian Juncadella and Jose Juncadella.

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans more than 13 million square feet of space and includes 215 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company, which was founded in 2005 is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com.

SOURCE Seagis Property Group

Also from this source

Seagis Property Group Acquires 96,500 SF Industrial Building in North Jersey

Seagis Property Group Nearing Completion of a 199,624 Square Foot Warehouse Facility at Port Everglades

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.