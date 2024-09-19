Seagis Property Group Renews Lease for 126,000 SF in Miami, FL

News provided by

Seagis Property Group LP

Sep 19, 2024, 14:03 ET

MIAMI, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagis Property Group ("Seagis") announced that it has renewed Del Valle Brands Inc. in a freestanding building in the Medley submarket of Miami-Dade County. "We have enjoyed a long-term relationship with our customer, Del Valle Brands, and are excited to renew them and accommodate their real estate needs." said Ronald Marrero of Seagis. The property, located at 8150 NW 76th Avenue, has been owned by Seagis since 2007. The single tenant building totals 125,976 square feet and features 21' clear, 21 dock doors, 2 oversized drive-in doors, and 95 car parking spaces. The property is in the highly sought after Medley submarket with frontage on the Palmetto Expressway.

8150 NW 76th Avenue, Medley, FL
About Seagis Property Group

Seagis Property Group is a privately held real estate owner focused on the acquisition and development of industrial properties in global logistics hubs along the Eastern Seaboard. The company's portfolio spans 12 million square feet of space and includes 190 buildings in New Jersey, New York City, and South Florida. Seagis acquires core, value-add and development real estate for warehouse/logistics use. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.seagisproperty.com

