Seaglass The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience Returns to The Sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach from January 21 - 23, 2022

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets are on sale now for South Florida's most anticipated rosé event! The Seaglass Group, together with AutoNation & Mercedes-Benz, The Hilton Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort and Visit Lauderdale, presents the second annual Seaglass | The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience , taking place January 21-23, 2022, on the sands of Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Guests at Seaglass Experience 2020. Photo by Joel Eriksson Tia Weckstrom, Tracy Wenzel, Scott Gerhardt and Yamit Tal enjoying the VIP Cabanas at Seaglass Experience 2020. Photo by: Joel Eriksson

The Seaglass Experience is a one-of-its-kind, immersive, three-day event featuring over 30 rosé varietals from around the world while showcasing the best in wine, spirits, craft beer and food. Proceeds from the event will benefit AutoNation's DRV PNK cancer research & treatment initiative, which, to date, has raised more than $28 million for cancer research and treatment in South Florida.

"We are thrilled to be title sponsors of this incredibly luxurious event. It's the perfect opportunity to showcase the renaissance underway in Fort Lauderdale while raising funds and awareness for critical cancer research," says Marc Cannon, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of AutoNation. "Through this fantastic partnership, we'll be directing all funds raised for DRV PNK, supporting cancer research and treatment right here in South Florida."

"Seaglass captures the essence of Greater Fort Lauderdale with its irresistible feet-in-the-sand, rosé-in-hand vibe," says Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale. "It provides a wonderful opportunity for visitors to meet and mingle with members of our very diverse and eclectic local community."

"Rosé is more than another wine; it's a lifestyle," adds Carlos Suarez, Owner/Founder of Seaglass. "Fort Lauderdale's coastal environment, dynamic cultural scene, and year-round ocean breeze create the perfect canvas for this immersive rosé experience."

In addition to the charitable aspect of the Seaglass Experience, organizers and sponsors are using only sustainable products to mitigate the impact on the beach environment, which is an important aspect to new Seaglass Experience partner, developer Steve Hudson, Chairman and CEO of Hudson Capital Group.

"Fort Lauderdale Beach has always been a special place for me, and the Seaglass team recognizes the importance of preserving its beauty for years to come," says Hudson. "As a conservationist, I'm proud to be part of an eco-conscious event."

Attorney Stephanie Toothaker also joined the Seaglass Experience team adding: "It has been incredible to see the excitement around the spectacular activation of our beautiful beach with all things pink and to see the vision of an elevated food and wine experience become a reality."

Tickets for Seaglass | The Fort Lauderdale Rosé Experience are on sale at seaglassexperience.com. Starting at $99 for the main event with pricing up to $5,000 for guests seeking further exclusivity in one of 20 VIP Cabanas, which come complete with dedicated butler service.

For more information, please visit seaglassexperience.com and follow @SeaglassExperience on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. For sponsorship opportunities contact: [email protected]

