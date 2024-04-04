SEAGRAM'S 7 CROWN AMERICAN BLENDED WHISKEY PARTNERS WITH AMERICAN CORNHOLE LEAGUE AS OFFICIAL WHISKEY SPONSOR

Get Ready to Toss, Sip and Cheer: Seagram's 7 Crown Celebrates the Beloved Pastime of Cornhole

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From tailgates to festivals to backyard BBQs, cornhole is a staple at almost every summertime get-together. Now, Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey is taking the fun to the next level by joining forces with the American Cornhole League (ACL) as its Official Whiskey Sponsor, bringing the No. 1 American Blended Whiskey to the pro series all summer long.

Today, just in time for the first tournament of the season in Palm Beach, Fla., Seagram's 7 Crown is kicking off its nationwide tour with the ACL, with appearances across eight tournaments to gather the most passionate cornhole fanatics together to celebrate one of America's fastest-growing sports. With an estimated 50 million people playing cornhole worldwide – in 25 different countries – there's no better time than now to join in on the action.

"Seagram's 7 Crown will celebrate the meaningful connection that our country has with cornhole," said Gustavo Salguero, Senior Brand Manager, Seagram's 7 Crown. "Whether you're enjoying a 7&7 or tossing a bean bag, we're thrilled to join forces with the American Cornhole League, witnessing some incredible competition and seeing these pros become legends!"

Stopping by the tournament to see some exciting cornhole action? Make sure to grab a 7&7 - the official cocktail of the American Cornhole League - and join Seagram's 7 Crown in raising a glass to this season's competitors across the country. All season long, the brand will be cheering on players to victory with a drink in hand because whether you're playing or watching, nothing pairs better with cornhole than the great taste of a Seagram's 7&7.

"Seagram's 7 Crown has a legacy of bringing people together and that's exactly what we're doing at the American Cornhole League," said Stacey Moore, American Cornhole League Founder and Commissioner. "This partnership is bringing together two iconic game day classics - cornhole and a 7&7 - for the first time ever, and we cannot be more thrilled for what's to come with this partnership."

Can't make it to an ACL tournament?! No worries - be sure to follow along @Seagrams7 so you don't miss a thing on tournament day.

Seagram's 7 is a carefully blended American whiskey aged in oak with a rich and casual history. No matter how you choose to celebrate this summer, Seagram's 7 reminds you to always drink responsibly.

Seagram's 7&7

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Seagram's 7 Crown Blended Whiskey

5 oz. 7UP ®

Slice of lime

Directions:

1. Add Seagram's 7 Crown Blended Whiskey and 7UP® soda to a highball glass with ice

2. Stir well

3. Garnish with lime slice

ABOUT THE AMERICAN CORNHOLE LEAGUE

The ACL promotes and develops cornhole as a sport for any age and any skill level. The organization establishes the rules and regulations to govern the sport around the world. Anyone Can Play, Anyone Can Win.

ABOUT SEAGRAM'S 7

Seagram's 7 Crown American Blended Whiskey is an American icon with a rich heritage dating back to the 1930s. A blended American whiskey, Seagram's 7 has a legacy of bringing people together through its easy-to-drink, smooth liquid. Seagram's 7 is casual, approachable and has a taste profile that stands the test of time on its own and in its signature drink, the 7 & 7. For more information, visit seagrams7.com and follow us on Instagram @seagrams7. Seagram's 7 encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

