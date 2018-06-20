Seagram's 7 Crown Launches The Inaugural National Dive Bar Day, Honoring Local Watering Holes Everywhere

NORWALK, Conn., June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dive Bar is an American institution: where long-lasting memories are created, where people-watching is imperative, and where the greatest stories and a come-as-you-are attitude, live. Seagram's 7 Crown will raise a glass to these historic hidden gems found across America, marking the first official National Dive Bar Day, fittingly taking place on July 7th, 2018 – in celebration of the quintessential Dive Bar drink, the 7&7.

While Dive Bars are the unsung heroes of summer nights, serving as the home of epic pool tables and classic jukebox songs, they don't always last forever. To help save Dive Bars everywhere, Seagram's 7 Crown is proud to support the National Trust for Historic Preservation, a nonprofit organization that protects America's historic places, that represents our diverse cultural experiences. Seagram's 7 Crown will donate $25,000 to the organization to support the recognition of historic Dive Bars across the U.S.

"Seagram's 7 Crown and Dive Bars share a storied past and both have been an integral part of American drinking culture," said Jason Sorley, Brand Director of Seagram's 7 Crown. "Dive Bars have served our communities without pretense for decades and they, along with those who work there, deserve a day of celebration. We're thrilled to support the National Trust for Historic Preservation to ensure these beloved places continue to thrive in the towns and cities across the U.S."

To celebrate dive bars everywhere on National Dive Bar Day, which is officially recognized by the National Day Calendar, Seagram's 7 Crown will host a series of seven events in Dive Bars across America, beginning with a launch event in New York City. These casual get-togethers will continue on July 7th in six other markets (Chicago, Denver, Jacksonville, Little Rock, Portland and St. Louis) to ring in the new holiday in the most diviest way possible.

"It's our great pleasure to join Seagram's in raising a glass to dive bars," said Jason Clement, Director of Marketing Campaigns at the National Trust for Historic Preservation. "Historic bars and watering holes in older neighborhoods help tell a vital part of America's story. But we know that the best way to celebrate these bars is to honor their history while helping to ensure they provide a place for new memories to be created."

Seagram's 7 Crown is a carefully blended American whiskey aged in oak with a rich and casual history. To participate, adults 21 and older can follow the #NationalDiveBarDay conversation on social media and head to their local Dive Bar to responsibly enjoy a 7&7, and ensure our favorite dive bars all live to see another day.

About Seagram's 7 Crown

Seagram's 7 Crown is an American icon with a rich heritage dating back to the 1930s. A blended American whiskey, Seagram's 7 Crown has a legacy of bringing people together through its easy-to-drink, smooth liquid. Seagram's 7 Crown is casual, approachable and has a taste profile that stands the test of time on its own and in its signature drink, the 7&7. For more information, visit www.seagrams7.com and follow us on Instagram @seagrams7. Seagram's 7 Crown encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.



About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About National Trust for Historic Preservation

The National Trust for Historic Preservation, a privately-funded non-profit organization, works to save America's historic places. Visit www.savingplaces.org for more information.

