Seagram's Escapes 5-Minute Mamarita Makes for Easy Mother's Day Cocktail

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is right around the corner and Seagram's Escapes shares a simple and delicious Mamarita recipe just in time to toast mom on her special day! What better way to celebrate mom and spring than with a delicious cocktail. With a refreshing blend of watermelon, lemon, guava, and strawberry flavor, Jamaican Me Happy stars in this new recipe. The delicious Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happy flavor consistently ranks in the top 10 across the U.S. for most popular flavored malt beverages.ⁱ

The directions are simple. In just minutes, you'll have the perfect spring cocktail to treat yourself or mom. This can also be made as a batch punch to enhance a larger Mother's Day celebration.

Seagram's Escapes Strawberry Mamarita

1/2 cup Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happy

1 strawberry

1 oz. tequila

1 lime, juiced

Sea salt, for rim of glass

Extra strawberries for garnish

Directions: To prepare the Mamarita, start by adding sea salt to a shallow dish. Take a lime slice and run it around the edge of a margarita glass, then dip the glass into the salt until the rim is well coated.

Slice one strawberry into a cocktail shaker and muddle until it is broken down, then add tequila, lime juice, and ice, and shake until chilled. Strain the chilled mixture into the prepared margarita glass over ice. For the grand finale, top with ½ cup of Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happy, and garnish with another strawberry or other fruit, if desired.

About Seagram's Escapes: Seagram's Escapes is a premium malt beverage with natural flavors and certified colors. Introduced in 1985 and based out of Rochester, New York, Seagram's Escapes is currently the #4 traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States.

