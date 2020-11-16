Seagram's Escapes Holiday Marketplace: Featuring Black-Owned Businesses is Now Open!

The marketplace is available at www.seagramsescapesholiday.com through the holiday season from November 16 through December 31. Potential customers can search the marketplace for the perfect holiday gift and be directed to the participating business' website to make a purchase.

In addition to being highlighted online, three participating businesses will be selected by Seagram's Escapes and the reality TV stars to receive grants of $10,000 each. Award winners will be announced Friday, December 18.

Celebrity spokesperson Cynthia Bailey, who helped create Seagram's Escapes Peach Bellini flavor, along with reality TV star and businesswoman, Eva Marcille, are teaming up for the program. Seagram's Escapes and the reality TV powerhouses are leveraging their wide online audiences to promote the Seagram's Escapes Holiday Marketplace: Featuring Black-Owned Businesses through social media, publicity campaigns and more.

"The holidays are so important for small businesses, and in the wake of the pandemic, it's a particularly tough time to be in business in general. We also know that COVID-19 has disproportionately affected Black-owned businesses. This holiday showcase is designed to amplify Black business owners and drive sales to their websites," said Jennifer McCauley, Seagram's Escapes brand director. "We are thrilled to celebrate nearly 2,000 Black-owned businesses and bring attention to their great products and services through this program."

"I could not be more excited to help lead the Seagram's Escapes Holiday Marketplace. Not only are we lifting up incredible Black-owned businesses during a crucial selling time of a really tough year, but we're helping our friends and fans get their holiday shopping on too! These gifts are amazing, and I can't wait to share them with everyone!" said Cynthia Bailey.

"Seagram's Escapes Holiday Marketplace will highlight Black-owned businesses that don't always get the shine they deserve," said Eva Marcille. "I am so happy to take part in the program and to start sharing and shopping! Join us!"

About Seagram's Escapes

Seagram's Escapes is a fun, fruit-forward, malt-based beverage brand based out of Rochester, New York. Seagram's Escapes is celebrating 10 consecutive years of sales growth and is currently the #3 traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States. Seagram's Escapes has since expanded its line to include a high ABV option, Seagram's Escapes Spiked.

For more information, visit www.seagramsescapes.com.

Stay connected with Seagram's Escapes on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook: @SeagramsEscapes.

Always enjoy responsibly.

