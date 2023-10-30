Seagram's Escapes Launches Limited-Edition Pop & Watch Variety Pack with JOLLY TIME Popcorn

Seasonal Seagram's Escapes Flavors Pair with Popcorn Rebate Offering Delicious and Affordable Night In

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For a limited-time, Seagram's Escapes Pop & Watch is hitting shelves with new, seasonal flavors: Blackberry Pear, Cranberry Orange, Apple Melon and Raspberry Lime. Available now through February 2024, the packs come in 11.2 oz. bottles or 12 oz. cans. Additionally, the limited-edition Cranberry Orange flavor will be available in 4-packs of 11.2 oz. bottles.

Consumers simply purchase a Pop & Watch variety pack along with a 3-pack of JOLLY TIME Pop Corn, they earn a rebate of up to $5.99.

"Our research indicates that Seagram's Escapes consumers love salty snacks, so this promotional pack is the perfect pairing for both brands," said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram's Escapes brand director.

According to research, watching TV is one of the most frequent consumption occasions for the Seagram's Escapes consumer, and seasonal flavors are the most appealing with consumers indicating the highest purchase intent in Fall/Winter months.ⁱ

"We expect this pack to appeal to anyone looking for a delicious, seasonal beverage and a snack to enjoy while binging their favorite shows," said Polisoto. "We anticipate a strong interest in this pack with incremental displays and robust distribution given the value and seasonal relevance."

Promotional incentives and rebates, including the Jolly Time cross-merchandising rebate, can be found by scanning the QR code included on Seagram's Escapes Pop & Watch packaging.

"As the Official Snack of Happiness, JOLLY TIME is excited to partner with a like-minded brand who also exists to deliver happiness to consumers," said Tracy Boever, JOLLY TIME's senior director of marketing. "This partnership with Seagram's Escapes offers consumers the perfect opportunity to enjoy a delicious, buttery snack with a convenient, flavorful beverage ideal for a relaxing night in."

Offer exclusively available in authorized rebate states. For more information, visit seagramsescapes.com.

Stay connected with Seagram's Escapes and JOLLY TIME on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & Pinterest. Always Drink Responsibly. ©2023 The Seagram Beverage Company, Rochester, NY www.seagramsescapes.com. Flavored Malt Beverage. The Seagram Beverage Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com.

