Seagram's Escapes NEW Jamaican Me Happiness Collection Gives Four Tasty Ways to Celebrate "World Happiness Day"

Fan-Favorite "Jamaican Me Happy" Inspires New Collection with Happiness-Inspired Names

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring into "World Happiness Day" on March 20 with the new Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection, featuring four tasty flavors!

"In celebration of 'happiness,' Seagram's Escapes is toasting the everyday happy moments that come with treating yourself," said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram's Escapes brand director. "We developed a variety of fresh flavor combinations because part of the fun is experiencing something new and delicious. Each flavor in the collection is named and designed to make people smile!"

At 3.2% ABV, the new Seagram's Escapes Happiness Collection comes just in time to toast good times with family and friends. This delicious collection was inspired by and includes the brand's best-selling flavor: Jamaican Me Happy, along with three new, fun fruit flavors: Jamaican Me Smile, Jamaican Me Sunny and Jamaican Me Glow.

""Help us celebrate World Happiness Day by grabbing Jamaican Me Happiness Collection and finding your happy place with every sip". said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram's Escapes brand director.

About Seagram's Escapes Jamaican Me Happiness Collection :

Seagram's Escapes introduced the Jamaican Me Happiness Collection in 2024. Inspired by the brand's #1 best-selling flavor: Jamaican Me Happy, the Happiness Collection includes the brand's flagship flavor along with three delicious new, fruit combinations:

Jamaican Me Smile, top-noted with orange flavor

Jamaican Me Sunny, featuring tropical pineapple flavor

Jamaican Me Glow, boasting passionfruit flavor

With a refreshing blend of watermelon, lemon, guava, and strawberry flavor, Jamaican Me Happy consistently ranks in the top 10 across the U.S. for most popular flavored malt beverages.ⁱ

The Jamaican Me Happiness Collection is now available across the U.S. at major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Kroger. In addition to variety packs of 11.2 oz. bottles or 12 oz. cans, fans can find 7.5 oz cans of Jamaican Me Sunny and Jamaican Me Happy. All varieties contain 3.2% ABV.

Stay connected with Seagram's Escapes on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook & Pinterest. Always Drink Responsibly. ©2024 The Seagram Beverage Company, www.seagramsescapes.com. The Seagram Beverage Company is owned by FIFCO USA. For more information, please go to: https://www.fifcousa.com.

