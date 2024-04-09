Seagram's Escapes Searches for 50 Refreshers Party Hosts in 15 States to Launch New Line

NEW: Seagram's Refreshers Featuring Sweetened Cane Sugar and Real Fruit Juice for the Win to Liven Up the Party!

ROCHESTER, N.Y., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagram's Escapes introduces Refreshers, a delicious new line of flavored malt beverages sweetened with cane sugar and real fruit juice . Available now in four different tropical flavors, Refreshers offers the perfect balance of refreshment and flavor to satisfy everyone at your party or backyard get together. To introduce the new Refreshers line, Seagram's Escapes is looking for 50 of the best party ambassadors across the country to taste and experience the new drink first with their friends. Make your way to seagramsescapes.com/refreshersparty to apply* to be a Refreshers Tasting Party host. Qualifying ambassadors will receive a Refreshers-themed party planning kit, a gift card for samples of the product and $50 when you upload photos of your Refreshers Tasting Party.

"Refreshers is the perfect party drink because it's made with real ingredients, tastes great and comes in four delicious flavors, so there is an option for everyone," said Jaime Polisoto, Seagram's Escapes brand director. "So, if you love having people over, make sure you apply to participate for a chance to receive a party planning kit and two packs of Refreshers on us!"

About Seagram's Refreshers

Seagram's Refreshers debut in a tropical series and will initially be available in 15 states across the U.S. With 5% alcohol by volume, Seagram's Refreshers are the ideal choice for at-home party hosting!

Seagram's Refreshers flavors include Strawberry Acai, Pineapple Cherry, Mango Orange, and Kiwi Lime. The lineup comes in a 12-pack slim 12 oz. can variety pack and a 24-pack club variety. Strawberry Acai will also be offered in 7.5 oz cans, while a larger 23.5 oz. option will be available year-round at convenience stores. Select varieties are available in a 6-pack of 11.2 oz bottles. For a limited time, consumers can go online @seagramsescapes.com to get a $5 rebate with purchase of the 12-can variety packs.

Seagram's Refreshers are now at retailers in 15 states: Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

About Seagram's Escapes: Seagram's Escapes, known for its premium malt beverage with natural flavors and certified colors, was introduced in 1985 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York. Currently holding the position as the #4 traditional flavored malt beverage brand in the United States, Seagram's Escapes is owned by FIFCO USA.

