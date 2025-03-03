Seagrass Mapping Takes Root in the Western Indian Ocean

Groundbreaking initiative will enhance conservation efforts and climate action

ZANZIBAR CITY, Tanzania, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Western Indian Ocean Marine Science Association (WIOMSA), in collaboration with The Pew Charitable Trusts and the University of Southampton, has announced the launch of the Large-Scale Seagrass Mapping and Management Initiative (LaSMMI). This ambitious research endeavor will develop the first field-verified seagrass map across Kenya, Tanzania (including Zanzibar), Mozambique, and Madagascar.

A hawksbill sea turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata), a critically endangered sea turtle, photographed amongst thalasadendron seagrass, Amirantes Bank, Seychelles, Western Indian Ocean.

Seagrass meadows are critical coastal habitats that support biodiversity, and play a significant role in carbon sequestration. Despite their importance, seagrasses remain among the least studied and most threatened marine ecosystems. The LaSMMI project will leverage satellite imagery analysis and field verification techniques to produce highly accurate maps of these vital habitats. Seagrass will be mapped in shallow water environments found along a combined coastline of more than 9,500 km (6000 mi), and spread across more than 2 million sq km (800,000 sq miles) of sea area.

"Seagrasses are the unsung heroes of our oceans—vital for marine life, coastal communities, and the fight against climate change", said Dr. Arthur Tuda, Executive Director of WIOMSA. "Yet, they remain among the least understood and least protected ecosystems. Through the LaSMMI project, we are unlocking the power of science and collaboration to bring seagrasses into the spotlight, ensuring they are mapped, valued, and safeguarded. By bridging global data with local action, we are shaping a future where seagrasses are not just seen, but actively protected as a cornerstone of ocean health and resilience."

LaSMMI delivers more than just mapping —it is a comprehensive effort to enhance seagrass research and policy integration, with multiple key objectives:

Creating a standardized, field-verified seagrass map by the end of 2026.

Assessing carbon stock values across the region to support climate strategies.

Strengthening local research capacity through training and workshops on data collection, analysis, and field verification.

Raising national and regional awareness about seagrass conservation and its role in climate mitigation.

Strengthening policy linkages by incorporating seagrass data into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, marine spatial planning, and management and sustainability frameworks.

"LaSMMI represents a crucial step toward ensuring the Western Indian Ocean's coastal ecosystems are recognized, protected, and integrated into global climate strategies," said project lead Dr. Gwilym Rowlands, Associate Professor for marine conservation and management at the University of Southampton. "By bridging the gap between science and policy, this initiative will drive meaningful conservation actions that benefit both marine biodiversity and coastal communities."

LaSMMI is built on a strong foundation of partnerships, bringing together top-tier research institutions in the region, including the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute, the University of Dar es Salaam and the State University of Zanzibar (Tanzania), Eduardo Mondlane University (Mozambique), and the University of Toliara – Institute of Fisheries and Marine Sciences (Madagascar).

"Seagrass meadows, often overlooked and underprotected, are vital to our planet," said Dr. Stacy Baez, a senior officer with Pew's advancing coastal wetlands conservation campaign. "LaSMMI is on a mission to map these underwater ecosystems in the Western Indian Ocean and estimate the carbon they store, fueling seagrass conservation efforts for the benefit of nature, people, and climate."

LaSMMI follows on the success of the Seychelles Seagrass Mapping and Carbon Assessment project that developed the first field verified seagrass map and carbon stock assessment for the country. This highly collaborative project helped to inform Seychelles' commitment to protect all seagrass meadows in their 2021 NDC. LaSMMI will employ the same scientific methods, including the use of available satellite data combined with on-the-ground information to create seagrass maps. These maps will provide essential data for governments, conservationists, and marine spatial planners to better protect and manage seagrass meadows across the Western Indian Ocean.

Country leads quotes:

Dr. Jacqueline Uku, Principal Research Scientist at the Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute (KMFRI)

"I started out my career in the late 1990's as a seagrass scientist with the big vision of putting little known seagrasses on the Kenyan map. The LaSMMI project is a long-awaited initiative for us in Kenya and it will fulfil my vision for this critical ecosystem. I am awed by all the opportunities that this project presents in raising the next generation of seagrass scientists."

Dr. Blandina Lugendo, Marine Scientist and Dean of the School of Aquatic Sciences and Fisheries Technology at the University of Dar es Salaam,Tanzania

"Seagrass meadows are among the most valuable shallow coastal ecosystems, nonetheless, they are not well understood, and hence not fully appreciated or effectively conserved. The LaSMMI Project presents an opportunity to map seagrasses in the Western Indian Ocean region in order to better understand them and enhance their conservation, since it is difficult to protect what we don't know."

Dr. Ali Ussi, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Natural Sciences, State University of Zanzibar

"The LaSMMI project exemplifies the State University of Zanzibar's unwavering commitment to sustainable marine resource management, highlighting our dedication to seagrass conservation through strategic international collaborations and informed local expertise. This initiative is fundamental in enhancing biodiversity and serves as a critical component in the climate change mitigation strategy for the Western Indian Ocean region."

Prof. Salomão Bandeira (PhD), Associate Professor at Eduardo Mondlane University in Mozambique

LaSMMI highlights seagrass as a carbon superpower, enabling climate adaptation, coastal protection, and supporting fisheries, all through collaborative efforts that empower community resilience in the Western Indian Ocean region."

Dr. Nirinarisoa Lantoasinoro Ranivoarivelo, senior lecturer at the Institute of Fisheries and Marines Sciences at the University of Toliara, Madagascar.

"The LaSMMI project underscores the importance of seagrass conservation, highlighting their role in supporting marine life, storing carbon, and protecting coastlines. This global initiative demonstrates a collective effort to preserve biodiversity and promote sustainable ocean stewardship."

