SEAGULL SCIENTIFIC APPOINTS NIGEL LEGRESLEY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND HAROLD BOE AS CHAIRMAN

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagull Scientific ("Seagull" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of software for designing, printing, and automating the production of barcodes, labels, documents, and RFID tags, today announced that Nigel LeGresley has been promoted to the role of Chief Executive Officer. Concurrently, Harold Boe has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors and will continue to work closely with the Company.

"I am honored to lead Seagull as CEO through the next stage of the Company's growth trajectory. Seagull has built an incredible reputation as a pioneering and leading provider of digital identity software solutions," said Nigel LeGresley. "I look forward to collaborating with Harold and the Board, as well as our dedicated team members, partners, and customers to build upon Seagull's impressive growth."

Mr. LeGresley previously served as President and Chief Financial Officer at Seagull, having joined the Company in April 2023. Prior to Seagull, Mr. LeGresley served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer at Acumatica, a provider of cloud enterprise resource planning software. Prior to Acumatica, he held leadership positions at Tableau, EMC/Isilon Systems, PivotLink, and Cerep.

Harold Boe added, "This is a very exciting time for Seagull and I am thrilled about the strategic direction of the Company. I am confident the Company will achieve new heights under Nigel's leadership, and I look forward to continuing to support Seagull's mission in the years to come."

Founded in 1985, Seagull Scientific is a provider of software solutions for designing, printing, and automating the production of labels, barcodes, and RFID tags. Every year, businesses of all sizes and industries, including the world's largest and most dynamic supply chains, trust Seagull's BarTender® solutions to create, manage, print, mark and code over 100 billion labels, barcodes, RFID tags, dates, and other identifiers to keep their products moving, traceable and safe. The Company is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, with offices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. For further information about Seagull Scientific, please visit www.seagullscientific.com.

