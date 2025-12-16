Seagull Watch Unveils New Rattrapante Chronograph and Announces Global Official Website Launch

The legacy of the iconic Seagull 1963 evolves with the brand's first split-seconds complication, offering haute horology at an accessible price point as Seagull Watch accelerates its global strategy.

TIANJIN, China, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Seagull Watch, a historic manufacturer with over seven decades of mechanical expertise, today announced the global debut of its highly anticipated the Seagull Rattrapante Chronograph Blue Dial Limited Edition, a timepiece that marries historical lineage with cutting-edge mechanical innovation. The launch coincides with a significant milestone for the brand: the inauguration of its global official website at en.seagullwatch.com, which went alive in August, 2025, underscoring Seagull's deepened commitment to its international clientele.

Seagull Rattrapante Limited Edition - Blue Dial, ref. 418.33.1077 Seagull Rattrapante Limited Edition is first released at en.seagullwatch.com.

This new Seagull Rattrapante Limited Edition, or split-seconds chronograph, first showcased at 2025 Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair — answers a growing call from global watch enthusiasts for sophisticated complications without the prohibitive cost. It establishes a new value benchmark in its category, solidifying Seagull's reputation for "accessible haute horology".

The First Impression: Seagull Rattrapante

The Seagull Rattrapante presents an eye-catching interpretation of the brand's first split-seconds chronograph. Its Grade 5 titanium case is complemented by a multi-layered layout featuring recessed subdials and a tachymeter scale, creating strong visual depth and clarity. The aerospace-grade titanium case provides outstanding corrosion resistance, lightweight comfort, and hypoallergenic properties.

An independent pusher at 10 o'clock controls the rattrapante hand, enabling intermediate lap timing and multi-event measurement—complications traditionally reserved for far higher-priced luxury timepieces. Despite its engineering complexity, the watch maintains a sleek and contemporary presence, weighing just 70 grams with a 42.5 mm case diameter and a 16 mm thickness.

Inside, the Rattrapante is powered by Seagull's new in-house ST1961-2 calibre, a manual-wound movement that highlights the brand's capabilities in high-end chronograph manufacture. The ST1961-2 is the direct evolution of the legendary ST19 series that powered the original Seagull 1963, the first aviation chronograph of modern China.

"The original ST19 movement laid the foundation for our chronograph legacy," said Li Jiaqi, the head of Seagull Innovation Team. "With the ST1961, we integrated a fully realized split-seconds mechanism—one of the most respected complications in watchmaking—making it as China's first developed rattrapante chronograph."

The Seagull Rattrapante Chronograph Blue Dial Limited Edition is now available in 500 pieces, priced at US$4,299, exclusively through the global online flagship site: en.seagullwatch.com.

A Brand with a Legacy, A Vision for the Future

Since 1955, Seagull Watch has been a leader in Asian mechanical watchmaking, manufacturing its own movements and developing complex mechanisms like tourbillons and perpetual calendars, also pioneering the "tri-complication" (tourbillon, minute repeater and perpetual calendar) in China watchmaking. The brand has become a symbol of the nation's progress in modern horology.

Seagull's leadership in innovation is reflected in its extensive intellectual property portfolio, which includes more than 1,170 authorized patents—among them 25 international patents.

It is also one of the few watchmakers worldwide with a fully vertically integrated manufacturing system, producing 11 movement series and over 200 movement variants that supply a significant share of the global mechanical watch industry. Among them, the ST19 series is especially well regarded by collectors around the world.

Recent appearances at events such as the 2025 Hong Kong Watch & Clock Fair and the 78th Cannes International Film Festival underscore the brand's growing global presence.

According to Xu Chuangyue (徐創越/George Xu), CEO of Tianjin Seagull Watch Group, Seagull has seen overseas revenue growth of 100% to 200% over the past three quarters, with finished watches (excluding movement sales) now accounting for approximately 10% of international business — demonstrating robust growth potential.

The launch of Seagull global official website marks an important step in enhancing customer access to authenticated Seagull watch products, warranty services, and after-sales support. As the brand expands, Seagull plans to further develop its local network of boutiques and service centers, bringing Eastern watchmaking craftsmanship to a broader worldwide audience.

About Seagull Watch:

Founded in 1955 as the Tianjin Watch Factory, Seagull Watch is one of Asia's most established mechanical watch manufacturers. The brand is known for its vertically integrated production capabilities, spanning movement engineering, component manufacturing, and full watch assembly. Celebrated for the iconic Seagull 1963 aviation chronograph and its expertise in high-complication horology, Seagull has become a leading representative of "Eastern craftsmanship meets mechanical mastery", earning a respected place among global mechanical watch enthusiasts and collectors.

Media Contacts:

Seagull Watch Official Website: en.seagullwatch.com

Seagull Watch Marketing Team

[email protected]

Suri Su

[email protected]

SOURCE Seagull Watch