Seakeeper Welcomes Madison Industries as New Partner to Lead Further Growth

CALIFORNIA, Md., April 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seakeeper, Inc., the leader in marine stabilization, welcomes Chicago-based Madison Industries as a new majority owner. Existing Seakeeper management will continue running day-to-day operations, with Madison, led by Larry Gies, supporting the company vision of bringing stabilization to every boat 20' and above.

From left to right: Rebecca Smitha, Vice President of Finance; Andrew Semprevivo, President and CEO; and Bob Moser, Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering

Madison Industries, which has a perfect record of partnering with entrepreneurial companies and holding its companies forever, was chosen after an extensive process to select an owner that believes in Seakeeper's vision and will support and protect the company's unique culture.

When asked what drew him to Seakeeper, Larry Gies, Madison Industries President and CEO responded, "Innovative, customer-centric and oh what a culture! We are honored to be a part of transforming the boating experience."

Andrew Semprevivo, Seakeeper's current Chief Operating Officer, will now serve as President and CEO and continue to lead Seakeeper and run company operations alongside Bob Moser, Vice President of Manufacturing & Engineering, and Rebecca Smitha, Vice President of Finance. Seakeeper Co-Founders Shep McKenney and John Adams will stay onboard as minority owners and remain deeply involved in product development. Both will be active members of the Board of Directors, with McKenney serving as Chairman.

"Seakeeper will continue to be an organization that employees want to work for, vendors want to sell to and customers want to buy from," said Andrew Semprevivo, Seakeeper's newly appointed President and CEO. "Our vision, leadership and incredible worldwide team will remain unchanged. Seakeeper is committed to engineering, producing, marketing and selling industry-changing products of the highest performance and quality, backed by the absolute best customer service."

"We're very proud of Seakeeper's past and are even more excited to plan for its future," said Co-Founder Shep McKenney. "Thank you to our loyal staff, customers and vendors who have believed in our technology and our vision. It's been 10 years since we shipped our first gyro, and we are celebrating by ensuring Seakeeper is poised for future growth and industry leadership."

About Seakeeper, Inc.

Founded in 2003 by a successful entrepreneur and a naval architect, Seakeeper is the global leader in marine stabilization. Seakeeper's innovative technology changes the boating experience by eliminating up to 95 percent of all boat roll, the rocking motion that causes seasickness, fatigue and anxiety. Since selling its first gyro in 2008, Seakeeper has developed a growing catalog of models for an expanding range of boat sizes. Based in California, Maryland, USA, the company has more than 160 employees globally, based in the U.S., U.K., Italy, Germany and Singapore.

About Madison Industries

Madison Industries ("Madison") is one of the largest and most successful privately-held companies in the world. Madison builds entrepreneurially driven, branded market leaders that are committed to making the world safer, healthier and more productive, by creating innovative solutions that deliver outstanding customer value. The team at Madison is committed to building something truly remarkable that long outlasts them while coaching others to reach their highest potential.

Seakeeper Management Team

From left to right: Rebecca Smitha, Vice President of Finance; Andrew Semprevivo, President and CEO; and Bob Moser, Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering

Seakeeper Ownership Team

From left to right: Shep McKenney, Seakeeper Co-Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors; Larry Gies, Madison Industries President and CEO; and John Adams, Seakeeper Co-Founder and Member of the Board of Directors

Seakeeper Demo Boat

Continued growth in 2018 will include the expansion of Seakeeper's demo boat program to boast six boats globally.

Seakeeper 2

Specially designed for boats approximately 27-32 feet, the Seakeeper 2 eliminates up to 95 percent of boat roll.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seakeeper-welcomes-madison-industries-as-new-partner-to-lead-further-growth-300625314.html

SOURCE Seakeeper, Inc.

