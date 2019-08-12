SEAKR Announces Canada Patent For Advanced ASIC RF Processing Technology For Satellite Applications

This patent covers SEAKR technology for ADCs and DACs in a tightly integrated single package solution with DSP functions (e.g. tuning and decimation), high-speed Sereializer/DeSerilizer (SerDes) inter-chip communications, and including Single Event Upset (SEU) mitigation techniques. SEAKR's RF ASIC technology replaces conventional up/down convert RF electronics with highly integrated RF and digital processing. The revolutionary approach integrates very high sample rate ADC/DAC directly into a configurable channelizer / beamforming ASIC.

SEAKR's RF processing products leverage four generations of architectural capability supporting the full spectrum of payload processing requirements, with the highest level of on-orbit reconfigurable processing capability in the industry. Pulling from its established heritage capabilities, strength in RF communications, along with the continuous product and architectural advancement, SEAKR continues to define leading edge, state-of-practice processing systems in partnership with Government, Civil and Commercial entities. SEAKR's previous study and prototype advancements have successfully contributed to our customer's ability to solve complex challenges imperative in advancing capability to meet today's most daunting mission objectives. Key technologies being deployed and leveraged include: ADC and DAC Technologies, FPGA-based Processing Technologies, and ASIC-Based Processing Technologies.

About SEAKR Engineering

SEAKR Engineering is the leading-edge provider of advanced electronics for space applications. We design and manufacture processors, command and data handling systems, advanced payloads, and manned space hardware. Founded in 1982 to revolutionize spacecraft memory systems, today SEAKR continues forward innovation with state-of-the-art space communications processors capable of channelization and beamforming.

