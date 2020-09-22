SEAKR Announces CEO Retirement

Anderson served as SEAKR's CEO for nearly 40 years after co-founding the company together with his three sons. Anderson's tenacious positive manner, love of people, entrepreneurial spirit, tireless work ethic, and astute engineering knowledge evolved SEAKR from a small family business offering solid state recorders, to a $150 million world-renowned leader in comprehensive electronics for space applications.

Anderson's contributions to the world's knowledge of space while at the helm of SEAKR are historic. SEAKR's products have flown on Clementine, the first satellite to map the entire surface of the moon; NEAR, the first satellite to orbit and land on an asteroid; Gravity Probe B, which measured two key predictions of Einstein's general theory of relativity; MRO which provides information on Mars; Kepler, which has detected over 2,600 exoplanets; Juno, which continues to investigate Jupiter; and many leading edge technology programs today.

Anderson's love of education and belief in others' ability to grow in knowledge is instilled in SEAKR today. The company donates surplus electronics to the University of Wyoming, provides opportunities for Colorado State University students to utilize SEAKR's facilities for conducting vibration testing procedures, and works with University of Colorado at Boulder's Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics. Anderson's commitment to education stems from being born of modest means during the Great Depression where he worked alongside his father in mills to make ends meet. He enrolled in a community college because it was the only educational option he could afford. It was there he began his love of education. "I had some of the best education I've ever had at the community college … it was the beginning of my career in rocket science," says Anderson. He holds a B.S., Mechanical Engineering, University of California, Berkeley, a M.S., Mechanical Engineering, University of Texas, Austin, and completed two years toward a PhD in Aeronautical Engineering, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

Throughout his life and career, Anderson has stood as a pillar of moral integrity dedicated to family, friends, and his country. With a strong sense of inner responsibility and love of people, Anderson founded the non-profit SEAKR Foundation, which adopts and supports Colorado military families who's loved one was killed or injured in combat in Iraq or Afghanistan. As a veteran himself, governance of the Foundation is at its core, a personal vestige of love and importance.

Notably, Anderson received the prestigious National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) Pioneer Award, for pioneering the use of solid-state technology in reconnaissance satellites. The award honored Anderson's contributions leading to a significantly improved generation of satellites that continue to provide intelligence essential to US national security. Additionally, Anderson worked on the CORONA program and as program director for the Hexagon/Gambit where he contributed technology advances preventing the Cold War from evolving to nuclear annihilation. Under his guidance, satellite programs provided unprecedented insight for avoiding catastrophic missteps for the benefit of greater humanity. "Ray was responsible for delivering [the products] capsules on schedule, targeted as required, even during the most difficult of times: during the aftermath of Vietnam and through the chaos of Watergate and the presidential transition," stated Thomas C Reed, former Secretary of the Air Force and Director of the NRO.

Anderson retires with an unyielding love of his country having prior to SEAKR, served in the United States Air Force (USAF) for 28 years, retiring as a colonel. His USAF service assignments include: Director, System Program Officer, Chief of Operations and Payload Division, member of the operations team for the CORONA program, SAFSP; Chief, Current Operations, USAF Korea; Project Officer for a classified subsystem, SAFSP; Project Officer for the Minuteman Mk-5 & Mk-11 re-entry vehicles for BSD; and Project Officer for the FALCON/SIDEWINDER armament on the F-100, F-102 and F-106 aircraft.

Anderson's work at the inception of the Space Race, contributions to space-based national security, continuing service pushing the limits of space technology and humankind's knowledge of space, and philanthropic work in the community exemplifies a truly remarkable leader and contributor to the greater good. With the highest regard, SEAKR recognizes and honors Ray Anderson for the deep reaching significances of his many and varied accomplishments.

About SEAKR Engineering

SEAKR Engineering is the leading-edge provider of advanced electronics for space applications. SEAKR designs and manufactures processors, command and data handling systems, advanced payloads, and manned space hardware. Founded in 1982 to revolutionize spacecraft memory systems, today SEAKR continues forward innovation with state-of-the-art space communications processors capable of channelization and beamforming.

For more information on SEAKR's processing capabilities or SEAKR products, please visit SEAKR.COM; call us at (303) 790-8499.

Follow SEAKR:

Company website: SEAKR.com

Twitter: @SEAKR_Eng

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/seakr-engineering

Facebook: www.facebook.com/seakrengineeringinc

SOURCE SEAKR Engineering, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.seakr.com

