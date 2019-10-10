SEAKR Awarded Pit Boss Contract To Develop Advanced Processing For DARPA's Blackjack Program

DARPA's Blackjack program focuses on integrating commercial satellite technologies into a constellation of affordable, small, secure, and resilient military satellites. SEAKR's Pit Boss solution will support the BlackJack program's mission as a next generation on-board processor leveraging off-the-shelf electronics adapted through design implementation to function reliably in space. To deliver an extensible, scalable, and adaptable solution, SEAKR's Pit Boss aims to deliver state of the art processing capability incorporating autonomous operations, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning techniques, and bridged terrestrial and on-orbit technologies.

SEAKR's processing system for DARPA's Blackjack program leverages four generations of architectural capability supporting the full spectrum of payload processing performance requirements, with a high level of on-orbit reconfigurable processing capability. Pulling from its established heritage capabilities, strength in RF communications, along with the continuous product and architectural advancement, SEAKR continues to define leading edge, state-of-practice processing systems in partnership with Government, Civil, and Commercial entities. SEAKR's previous study and prototype advancements have successfully contributed to our customer's ability to solve complex challenges imperative in advancing capability to meet today's most daunting mission objectives. Key technologies being deployed and leveraged include: ADC and DAC Technologies, FPGA-based Processing Technologies, and ASIC-Based Processing Technologies.

About SEAKR Engineering

SEAKR Engineering is the leading-edge provider of advanced electronics for space applications. We design and manufacture processors, command and data handling systems, advanced payloads, and manned space hardware. Founded in 1982 to revolutionize spacecraft memory systems, today SEAKR continues forward innovation with state-of-the-art space communications processors capable of channelization and beamforming. For more information on SEAKR's processing capabilities or SEAKR products, please visit SEAKR.COM, call us at (303) 790-8499.

About Applied Technology Associates

Here is our approved message: Applied Technology Associates (ATA), in business since 1975, is a small business located in Albuquerque, New Mexico developing high performance solutions specializing in inertial sensors and precision stabilization, tracking, pointing, and controls for airborne, ground and space systems for government and commercial customers.

About Advanced Solutions Inc.

Since its inception in 1995, Advanced Solutions, Inc. (ASI) has continuously streamlined the way space missions are designed, developed, integrated and flown through a suite of full-life-cycle ground and flight software products. ASI's commercial-off-the-shelf MAX (Modular, Autonomous, eXtendible) flight software has flown on 30 satellites across the LEO and MEO environments. ASI's SOLIS (Spacecraft Object Library In STK) simulation engine is used by organizations throughout the world as a primary spacecraft design and validation tool. ASI specializes in GN&C Systems; Flight Software; Ground Data Systems; Assembly, Integration and Test; and Mission Operations for complex space flight programs.

About Kythera Space Solutions

Kythera Space Solutions is the leading provider of dynamic management systems for next generation satellite payloads and networks. Sophisticated communication satellites with channelization and beam forming capabilities promise satellite operators and their customers extraordinary flexibility, but at the risk of newfound complexity. Kythera's intelligent Dynamic Space Network Operating System makes it easy to harness the power of the most advanced high-throughput satellites in the most complex satellite constellations.

About NKrypt

NKrypt is a cybersecurity consulting firm with our feet firmly planted in the real world. We don't deal in theory; NKrypt enables our customers to deploy cutting edge solutions safely, securely, and effectively. Our leadership and consultants have delivered technology solutions that secure some of the most sensitive data around the world.

